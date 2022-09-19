PAK vs ENG: Special fan Inshal Khan is passionate to meet Naseem Shah

Special fan Inshal Khan is passionate to meet Naseem Shah.

She expressed her admiration for Naseem’s performance in the T20 Asia Cup.

Naseem is now a member of the Pakistani team that will face England in seven T20 Internationals.

Advertisement

KARACHI: A dedicated special supporter named Inshal Khan is eager to see Naseem Shah, the star of Pakistan’s T20 Asia Cup.

Inshal, a Karachi native who gave an exclusive interview to channel, expressed her admiration for Naseem’s performance in the T20 Asia Cup.

Inshal said, “I’ve been following cricket so passionately for about two-three years. Recently, Pakistan’s Asia Cup performance impressed me a lot,” she shared.

“Especially, Naseem Shah. I want to meet him. He performed really well in the Asia Cup. I keenly watched him,”

She added, “I just want to say, Naseem Shah, I want to meet you. Please call me to the stadium.”

Naseem rose to fame after helping Pakistan defeat Afghanistan in the final over of the recently finished T20 Asia Cup 2022 by slamming two sixes.

Advertisement

Earlier, Naseem took wickets against India in Pakistan’s first game of the Asian tournament, filling in for the injured Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Naseem is now a member of the Pakistani team that will face England in seven T20 Internationals. September 20 to October 2 are the scheduled dates for the series in Karachi and Lahore.

Also Read Pak vs Eng: Pakistan’s cricket squad will start training today Pak vs Eng: Pakistan's cricket squad will start training today. In preparation...