  PAK vs ENG: Will Jos Buttler participate in tomorrow's fifth T20I?
PAK vs ENG: Will Jos Buttler participate in tomorrow's fifth T20I?

PAK vs ENG: Will Jos Buttler participate in tomorrow’s fifth T20I?

Articles
PAK vs ENG: Will Jos Buttler participate in tomorrow’s fifth T20I?

PAK vs ENG: Will Jos Buttler participate in tomorrow’s fifth T20I?

  • England lost fourth T20I on Sunday in nail-biting end at National Stadium.
  • The final three matches of the series are set for Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.
Jos Buttler will probably miss the Lahore leg of the seven-match T20I series against Pakistan, according to England’s coach Matthew Mott.

After his team lost the fourth T20I on Sunday at the National Stadium following a tense end, Mott addressed the Karachi media.

Mott was questioned about Buttler’s availability in the final three T20Is, which are set to take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, during the news conference held after England lost the fourth T20I on Sunday in a nail-biting end at the National Stadium.

In response, Mott stated that the team is not now looking to take any risks with Jos Buttler.

“He’s not a player we want to take a risk with at this stage, so close to a World Cup, and it was a reasonably significant injury that he had,” the English coach shared.

Buttler, who had a calf ailment prior to arriving in Pakistan, has recovered from it and was spotted taking part in some light exercise during the Karachi training sessions.

The right-handed batter, though, didn’t participate in the nets game.

The English cricketer expressed uncertainty over his involvement in the historic series during his arrival press conference in Karachi.

“Unfortunately, I am undergoing a bit of an injury so I am not sure about my participation. But I will try and do everything to get out in the park,” Buttler had said.

The seven-match Twenty20 International series between Pakistan and England is now tied at 2-2. On September 28, the fifth T20I will be contested, the first in Lahore.

