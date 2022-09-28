Pakistan attempts to extend its winning streak against England at Lahore

In the fifth edition of the seven-match T20 International series, which will take place today Wednesday, the revitalized (Pakistan) Men in Green will try to keep their winning streak over England alive.

At 7 p.m. today, the clubs will square off at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The hosts, who leveled the series by snatching the last game from England’s grasp as their second victory in the series, are fired up.

Another thing that gave the team a boost was the all-arounder Shadab Khan and the pacer Naseem Shah’s expected return. Naseem Shah was hospitalized due to a viral infection before to the game, hence he has been ruled out of today’s play.

Usman Qadir will probably be replaced by Shadab.

Although England’s Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, and Reece Topley all outstanding performances, Pakistan’s top batter Mohammad Rizwan has found his groove and is currently the series’ highest scorer.

Ben Duckett also has a respectable strike rate of 159, while Harry Brook leads England in scoring with a strike rate of 174.

The top bowler for England thus far has been Adil Rashid, who has four wickets to his credit while bowling at an economy rate of 8.00 and an average of 30.

The batting-friendly surfaces at Gaddafi Stadium might make a difference, and the team bowling second will benefit from the dew effect.

The city continues to experience changeable weather. Tuesday began with clear skies, but when both teams were scheduled to practice in the evening, the sky suddenly opened, forcing them to cancel.

However, according to the weathermen, the next 24 hours will be clear with temperatures between 25 and 30 degrees.

Team:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal England: Alex Hales, Philip Salt (wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm.

