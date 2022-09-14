Pakistan beats Morocco in ongoing Socca World Cup 2022 by 7-2.

Pakistani boys demonstrated grit ahead of their second game against Mauritius after losing their opening group game to Mexico.

Hamza Atrahim and Shaban Hussain both scored two goals. Each of Tayyab, Kareem, and Ranim scored a goal.

In a practice match for the upcoming Socca World Cup 2022, Pakistan defeated Morocco 7-2.

Pakistan was aggressive during the game, launching two consecutive attacks. Hamza Atrahim and Shaban Hussain both scored two goals. Each of Tayyab, Kareem, and Ranim scored a goal.

The following match, which will be broadcast live, will feature Pakistan versus Mauritius. The game will begin at 7 o’clock (PST).

Pakistan’s timetable:

Mexico versus Pakistan – 1AM (eleventh September – Sunday)

Pakistan versus Mauritius-7PM (thirteenth September – Tuesday)

Scotland versus Pakistan – 7PM (fifteenth September – Thursday)

Pakistan versus Ireland – 8PM (sixteenth September – Friday)

