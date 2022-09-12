Pakistan, England to prepare for series from 16th Sept

Following Pakistan’s dismal poor performance.

During T20 Asia Cup 2022, the Men in Green will.

Get ready for the home T20I series against England.

Pakistan team will get back to homeland this evening. Players will travel to their respective cities after arriving in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Karachi will begin getting ready to host England after more then 17 years.

Arrangements at the National Stadium launched on Monday followed by downpour ruining the booked basis.

Groundmen began working on the outfield and pitch yet later on, they had to put covers on the square because of downpour.

Cleaning work in stands and marking will begin in a little while.

England team is scheduled to arrive in Karachi in the early times of September 15. The English team will take rest on day one before going out for training on September 16.

Karachi will have four T20Is on September 20, 22, 23, and 25. After that, Lahore will have three T20Is on September 28, 30, and October 2.

Pakistan squad for the T20I series will be announced tomorrow. Supposedly, a couple of changes are normal in the squad which played in the T20 Asia Cup 2022.

The Green Shirts lost to Sri Lanka in the finals of the T20 Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka beat them by 23 runs to lift their 6th Asia Cup title.

