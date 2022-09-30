Pakistan sets total of 170 for England’s win

Babar Azam scored 170 runs and played an important role in Pakistan’s victory against England in the sixth Twenty20 International match.

LAHORE: Babar Azam scored 170 runs and played an important role in Pakistan’s victory against Pakistan in the sixth Twenty20 International match, which took place on Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

When Pakistan elected to go first in the batting order, England made the decision to bowl first. They were fast to get rid of Shan Masood and Mohammad Haris, who were both making their first appearances.

However, Babar stepped up to the plate and helped the Green Shirts reach 170 runs by hitting 87 runs in 59 balls. This was a significant contribution.

Iftikhar Ahmed scored 31 runs in just 21 balls, and Haider Ali scored 18 runs during the game.

Richard Gleeson and Reece Topley both grabbed one wicket for England, while David Willey and Sam Curran each took two wickets for their respective teams.

