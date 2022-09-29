Advertisement
Pakistan suffered major setback before tri-nation series in New Zealand

Pakistan suffered major setback before tri-nation series in New Zealand

Articles
Pakistan suffered major setback before tri-nation series in New Zealand

Pakistan suffered major setback before tri-nation series in New Zealand

  • Pakistan suffered major setback before tri-nation series in New Zealand.
  • Naseem Shah tested positive for COVID-19.
  • Naseem, who had previously been diagnosed with pneumonia, now has COVID-19.
Pakistan suffered major setback before tri-nation series in New Zealand. Naseem Shah, a fast bowler for Pakistan, tested positive for COVID-19.

Naseem, who had previously been diagnosed with pneumonia, now has COVID-19. The spinner will miss the final two Twenty20 Internationals against England because he is receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

The 19-year-old cricketer will continue to be monitored over the following days. It will depend on his health if he plays in the tri-nation series in New Zealand.

Once the home T20I series against England is over, Pakistan will leave for New Zealand. On October 7, they are due to face Bangladesh in their opening game.

