Pakistan team: Will there be a surprise change in squad?

Pakistan lost Asia cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka.

Possible changes to be made for England Series.

Pakistan lost the T20 Asia Cup 2022 final after poor performance against Sri Lanka, cricket fans should be hoping major changes in the squad.

The team’s middle order batting collapsed after the players suffered injuries through out the competition and the pacers likewise faced cramps in few matches.

There should be a major change in the squad from the top-order batting to bowling for the upcoming home T20I series against England.

Senior sports journalist says that wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan might be given rest during England series.

There will be a tough competition between Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Harris to replace the team’s regular wicketkeeper.

Sarfaraz got back in the game in the ongoing National T20 Cup representing Sindh. The right-handed hitter has up until this point scored the fifth-highest 193 runs in the tournament a strike rate of 141.91.

Mohammad Harris of KP has scored 100 runs in six National T20 Cup matches. The young wicket-manager will be strong contender for a to supplant Rizwan.

“Rizwan might be given rest. Sarfaraz and Harris are in contention to replace him for the England series,” the journalist told.

In the event that Rizwan is given rest, Fakhar Zaman can be able to play in his normal position (opening). In the number three position, Fakhar could score 96 runs in six matches.

Out-of-structure Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah will be dropped from the crew.

“Iftikhar and Khushdil will be dropped from the squad following their performance. Also, the team will think about the replacement of Asif Ali,” Bhatti said.

In the mean time, Shan Masood is areas of strength for a to be remembered for the crew for the number four position. “Shan Masood has been scoring runs in the number four position. He is most likely to make it to the squad this time around” he said.

Shan Masood of Balochistan, while playing in the number four position, scored 96 runs in six matches in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

England's arrival England team will arrive in Karachi between September 14-15. They will start training on September 16 ahead of their much-awaited tour to Pakistan after 17 years. England and Pakistan will play four T20Is in Karachi on September 20, 22, 23, and 25 whereas the remaining three in Lahore on September 28, 30 and October 2.

