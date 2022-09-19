Pakistan team will wear special kit in solidarity with flood victims

cteam will wear special kit in solidarity with flood victims

In an effort to show support for the flood victims, Pakistan’s.

National men’s cricket team will don the special uniforms.

In the opening game of the home T20I series against England.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official made a statement regarding the unique uniform for the first T20I during.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s scheduled news conference prior to the historic T20I series against England.

The first T20I, planned for September 20, would feature the national squad using specially-designed gear, according to the specifics. The newly created uniforms have the players’ names and jersey numbers submerged to show support for the flood victims.

As a result, Pakistan captain Babar wore the special jersey at the trophy unveiling ceremony and the media conference before pleading with Karachi residents to fill the stadium in support of the unique cause.

“I want to appeal to Karachi citizens to come to the stadium and support this worthy cause,” Babar stated.

Earlier, at the request of the Sindh Police, the PCB decided to provide free access for the first T20I planned for Tuesday to the city’s flood victims.

