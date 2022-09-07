Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 live score updates

Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Get all the latest updates related to the tenth match of the Asia Cup 202 super-4; Pakistan vs Afghanistan.
Afghanistan has run Pakistan close three times since becoming a Full Member, finishing second each time.
Match Details
Date: September 7, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Pitch
Pakistan has won an important toss, and the reason is that the colour (of the surface) caught off guard. It is not a moisture-laden pitch; rather, it is a rather dry pitch, but as witnessed in the previous game, the ball will not come on to the bat in the first 5-6 overs, giving Pakistani bowlers an edge. There is enough turn for the spinners; it is not a top turner, but bowling second will provide additional turn. “Typical Sharjah pitch which is devoid of grass,” informs Sanjay Manjrekar.
Playing XI
Pakistan
Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
Afghanistan
Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi
VICTORY! A SIX from Naseem to round things off for #Pakistan!
Unbelievable scenes! Afghanistan performed SO valiantly. Utmost respect for them! KUDOS.
What a match!!!
Final score: PAK 131/9 after 19.2 ov
Pakistan won by 1 wicket!#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
One over to go!
We’ve bitten ever inch of our nails here. Nervey affair!
What a match we’re witnessing!
PAK 119/9 after 19 ov
They need 11 from 6 deliveries to win!#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
WICKET! Caught! We can’t believe what we’re seeing!
Asif c Janat b Fareed – 16 (8)
PAK 118/9 after 18.5 ov
They need 12 from 7 deliveries to win!#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
WICKET! Unbelievable scenes as Afghanistan pick up ANOTHER one. Golden duck!
Rauf b Fareed – 0 (1)
PAK 110/8 after 18.2 ov
They need 20 off 10#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
WICKET! What a delivery! The stadium ERUPTS!
Khushdil b Farooqi – 1 (3)
PAK 109/7 after 18 ov
They need 21 from 12#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
WICKET! Farooqi grabs a wicket on the first ball of the this over. Plumb!
Nawaz lbw b Farooqi – 4 (5)
PAK 105/6 after 17.1 ov
They need 25 off 17#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
WICKET! Rashid Khan with his second, and it’s a BIG one!
Shadab c Omarzai b Rashid – 36 (26)
PAK 97/5 after 16.2 ov
They need 33 in 22#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
WICKET! Slow ball bouncer, straight to the fielder… OUT!
Iftikhar c b Fareed – 30 (33)
PAK 87/4 after 15.3 ov
They need 43 from 27 deliveries#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
What an over! Just 3 runs off of it!
Rashid Khan… WOW!
PAK 85/3 after 15 ov
They need 45 off 30#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
SHADAB KHAN! What a game he’s had so far!
Mujeeb was brought on to limit the runs and grab a wicket, Shadab hits him for 7 in the previous 6!
Great decision to promote him up the order.
PAK 79/3 after 13 ov
They need 51 from 42 to win#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
What an over from Pakistan! 2 boundaries to swing the chase in their favour.
PAK 72/3 after 12 ov
They need 58 from 48 deliveries#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
Good over from the Afghanistan attack.
They’ve limited the Pakistan score to the best of their ability.
PAK 58/3 after 11 ov
They need 72 off 54 deliveries#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
Pakistan need just 78 runs from 60 balls!#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
10 overs down! Afghanistan have definitely shifted momentum in their favour.
Despite a low req run rate (7.8), this is still anyone’s game!
We head into the drinks break.
PAK 52/3 after 10 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
WICKET! Afghanistan needed that one, bad!
The leading run scorer of the tournament (so far) departs
Rizwan lbw b Rashid – 20 (26)
PAK 45/3 after 8.4 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
A close call, taken to review. Rashid is unlucky not to get a wicket there.
PAK 39/2 after 7 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
5 overs down!
Afghanistan know well that they need a win here to keep their tournament hopes alive.
They need to put everything behind their attack!
PAK 32/2 after 5 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
WICKET!
Zaman run out Najibullah – 5 (9)
PAK 18/2 after 3.1 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
Things have picked up for Pakistan after losing an early wicket. 10 from the last over!
PAK 18/1 after 3 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
A quick strike from Afghanistan attack puts them on top after the first over
PAK 6/1 after 1 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
WICKET! The Pakistani skipper can’t catch a break. Plumb!
Babar lbw b Farooqi – 0 (1)
PAK 1/1 after 0.2 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
A fabulous first innings comes to an end!
Afghanistan 🇦🇫 put up a target 🎯 of 130 🏏
Will it be an easy chase for Pakistan🇵🇰? #AFGvPAK #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/17lUVG4Lbm
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
6 balls to go!
Rashid and Omarzai will look to finish the first innings on a high with a decent partnership and a few crucial boundaries at the death.
AFG 119/6 after 19 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
2 overs to go! Afghanistan NEED a boundary here.
AFG 113/6 after 18 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
3 overs to go! Outstanding over from Haris Rauf – 1 run, 1 wicket.
AFG 105/6 after 17 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
WICKET! That’s the end of the innings for Ibrahim. Rauf has been sensational!
Ibrahim c Rizwan b Rauf – 35 (37)
AFG 104/6 after 16.3 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
Ibrahim needs to be the one to anchor the innings now.
Some very important runs came from him in the last few overs.
AFG 104/5 after 16 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
A quick burst of crucial wickets puts Pakistan in the driving seat going into the last 5 overs.
AFG 93/5 after 15 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
WICKET! Not a good start to Nabi’s 100th T20I match. Golden duck!
Nabi b Naseem – 0 (1)
AFG 91/5 after 14.1 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
WICKET! A googly from Shadab forces Najibullah to go short. Great catch!
Najibullah c Zaman b Shadab – 10 (11)
AFG 91/4 after 14 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
Classy bowling from #Pakistan!
They’re so good at restricting runs! Just 4 off the last over.
AFG 83/3 after 13 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
WICKET! Nawaz adds to his tally in the tournament.
Janat c Zaman b Nawaz – 15 (19)
AFG 78/3 after 11.2 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
Steady bowling from Haris Rauf.
AFG 77/2 after 11 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
10 overs down! We’re seeing a steady growth in the score.
But Afghanistan need to make the most of what they have and continue attacking the boundary.
We head into the drinks break!
AFG 72/2 after 10 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
The Pakistan bowling attack have done well to contain the free-hitting AFG batters.
AFG 64/2 after 9 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
End of the powerplay! Great running between the wickets.
AFG 48/2 after 6 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
5 overs down, and #Pakistan will be happy with the 2 important wickets they’ve picked up.
AFG 43/2 after 5 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
WICKET! Pakistan strike back to Afghanistan’s great start. Both openers bowled!
Zazai b Hasnain – 21 (17)
AFG 43/2 after 4.5 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
WICKET! Clean bowled. A lightning-quick, lethal delivery!
Gurbaz b Rauf – 17 (11)
AFG 36/1 after 3.5 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
Back to back sixes!
Fantastic batting from Gurbaz.
So quick on his feet!
AFG 20/0 after 2 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
Off the mark!
Afghanistan open their account within the first over, with smart running between the wicket.
Good bowling by Naseem!
AFG 4/0 after 1 ov#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
The stakes are high and the stage is set: Sharjah Cricket Stadium!🤩
Both Afghanistan 🇦🇫 and Pakistan 🇵🇰 need a win to take the next step towards the final of the DP World #AsiaCup 2022.💪🏻
Here’s everything you need to know about today’s venue.#ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/OvpE2CWWcD
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
#Pakistan won the toss and choose to bowl first.#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
Wrong-footed his opponents, and did it so right! 🙌
This mystery bowler from Pakistan is one of the most unpredictable pacers the game has ever seen. 🥵
Hint: He picked up 54 wickets in the T20I format of the game 👏🏼#ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/kBvE3P5GNp
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
Blessing your feed with some pure moments of wholesomeness 🥰
The fans 🥳 at the DP World #AsiaCup 2022 are some of the best and most supportive we’ve seen yet! #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/9iFaBAG59k
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
Ready for the 4th #Super4 match 🏏 of the DP World #AsiaCup 2022?
Afghanistan 🇦🇫 go up against Pakistan 🇵🇰⚔️
Catch the action LIVE exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports 📺#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/c2GPSTzyoG
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
@MohammadNabi007 is a whole mood here! 👊
What caption can you come up with for this image? 👇#ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/lTlKdGYpMN
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
The Pakistan 🇵🇰 squad were looking sharp 💪 during their net session last night, ahead of their second #Super4 match of the DP World #AsiaCup 2022, against Afghanistan 🇦🇫#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/Orwkgor7TY
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
Afghanistan 🇦🇫 bowling coach, Umar Gul talks about a great start for Najibullah Zadran and Ibrahim Zadran in this tournament and also about Babar Azam’s form in the DP World #AsiaCup 2022 🏆⁰#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/lxra6zmalu
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
Pakistan 🇵🇰 Head Coach, Saqlain Mushtaq talks about Umar Gul’s statement on Babar Azam 👀, as well as Mohammad Nawaz’s journey as an all-rounder 💪#AFGVPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/Dcz2DeROsw
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2022
Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 are one step closer to entering the finals of the DP World #AsiaCup 2022, after a convincing win against a strong Indian 🇮🇳 side 👏
Here are the standings of the #Super4 so far 📈#ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/i0xxb06rmz
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
