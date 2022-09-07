Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 live score updates

Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Get all the latest updates related to the tenth match of the Asia Cup 202 super-4; Pakistan vs Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has run Pakistan close three times since becoming a Full Member, finishing second each time.

Match Details

Date: September 7, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Pitch

Pakistan has won an important toss, and the reason is that the colour (of the surface) caught off guard. It is not a moisture-laden pitch; rather, it is a rather dry pitch, but as witnessed in the previous game, the ball will not come on to the bat in the first 5-6 overs, giving Pakistani bowlers an edge. There is enough turn for the spinners; it is not a top turner, but bowling second will provide additional turn. “Typical Sharjah pitch which is devoid of grass,” informs Sanjay Manjrekar.

Playing XI

Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Afghanistan Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi