  • News
  • Sports
  • Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 live score updates
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 live score updates

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 live score updates

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 live score updates
Advertisement

Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Get all the latest updates related to the tenth match of the Asia Cup 202 super-4; Pakistan vs Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has run Pakistan close three times since becoming a Full Member, finishing second each time.

Match Details

Date: September 7, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Advertisement

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Pitch

Pakistan has won an important toss, and the reason is that the colour (of the surface) caught off guard. It is not a moisture-laden pitch; rather, it is a rather dry pitch, but as witnessed in the previous game, the ball will not come on to the bat in the first 5-6 overs, giving Pakistani bowlers an edge. There is enough turn for the spinners; it is not a top turner, but bowling second will provide additional turn. “Typical Sharjah pitch which is devoid of grass,” informs Sanjay Manjrekar.

Playing XI

Advertisement

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Advertisement

Afghanistan

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Advertisement
22:31 (PST)07 Sep

21:42 (PST)07 Sep

21:03 (PST)07 Sep

Advertisement
20:51 (PST)07 Sep

20:32 (PST)07 Sep

20:22 (PST)07 Sep

Advertisement
20:14 (PST)07 Sep

19:36 (PST)07 Sep

19:34 (PST)07 Sep

Advertisement
19:31 (PST)07 Sep

19:25 (PST)07 Sep

17:00 (PST)07 Sep

Advertisement
17:00 (PST)07 Sep

17:00 (PST)07 Sep

15:13 (PST)07 Sep

Is Mohammad Rizwan available for match against Afghanistan?

Mohammad Rizwan tops ICC T20 batsmen rankings. Mohammad Rizwan scored 71 runs against India. Star wicketkeeper-player Mohammad Rizwan, who endured torment in his knee during Sunday's super charged conflict against India. Is as of now being checked by group surgeons. As indicated by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Rizwan won't prepare today. Be that as it may, he is being observed by the group's surgeons and he will be accessible to play the upcoming match against Afghanistan in Sharjah. Rizwan went...

Advertisement
15:33 (PST)07 Sep

Pakistan aims to maintain its winning streak against Afghanistan

Pakistan will be looking to keep up with its winning streak. Against the talented Afghanistan team in the Asia Cup Super 4. The two groups today (Wednesday) at the Sharjah Stadium in UAE. Pakistan crushed India in a thriller  to start off their Super 4 mission on a high note. Pakistan will be one of the top choices. For the final after beating  Afghanistan on Wednesday. The two sides have met two times in this format, with Pakistan winning both...

14:44 (PST)07 Sep

12:58 (PST)07 Sep

Advertisement
12:52 (PST)07 Sep

12:57 (PST)07 Sep

12:51 (PST)07 Sep

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Asia Cup News, Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story