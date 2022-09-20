Pakistan vs England 1st Innings score update

Mohammad Rizwan fastest to score 2000 runs in T20.

Mohammad Iftikhar hit 3 massive sixes to setup the target.

Luke Wood the debutant took 3 wickets in his first ever match.

Pakistan team were put to bat as England won the toss and chose to field in the first T20 of the 7-match series in Pakistan.

During the 1st innings power play Pakistan’s opening pair, Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan built up 50 runs partnership and scored 51 runs without losing a wicket.

5️⃣0️⃣-run stand between Babar and Rizwan 🤝 Pakistan are 51-0 after six overs 🏏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/8PqQUKxmuy — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 20, 2022

England bowlers were struggling from the start as the unexperienced captain Moeen Ali was unable to set up fielders to stop the ball from going cross the boundary line.

Pakistan made 63-0 in 7 movers of the first innings of the 1st T20 match.

Mohammad Rizwan scored his 17th half century keep the score board alive for Pakistan.

With this score Mohammad Rizwan becomes the fastest player to score 2000 runs in T20 internationals.

Advertisement Fastest to 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ T20I runs:

🇵🇰 𝐌𝐨𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐢𝐳𝐰𝐚𝐧 𝟓𝟐 𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

🇵🇰 Babar Azam 52 innings

🇮🇳 Virat Kohli 56 innings

🇮🇳 KL Rahul 58 innings

🇦🇺 Aaron Finch 62 innings#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/fK2r4WcRhL Advertisement — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 20, 2022

Rizwan scored his fifty in just 33 balls with 6 fours and 1 six.

Adil Rasheed took the wicket of Babar Azam as Pakistan scored 85-1 in 9.3 overs.

Babar Azam scored 31 from 24 balls with 3 fours hit from his bat.

After the dismissal of Captain Babar Azam the increase in score of the green team was slow as they were not managing to hit more boundaries.

After the score of 109 Pakistan lost its 2nd wicket of Haider Ali as he scored 11 from just 13 deliveries.

After quick wickets of Rizwan, Haider and Nawaz Pakistan’s dream score of 200 was not expected to be scored as they stand at 138-5 in 17 overs.

With three massive sixes by Mohammad Iftikhar Pakistan scored card was in reach of 180 mark but got out in the second ball of the last over as the score of Pakistan team is 156-6.

Pakistan set the target of 158 for England in 20 overs of the first innings.

Can Pakistan defend the target or can England secure their 1st win after 17 years in Pakistan?

Advertisement Also Read Ramiz Raja says we have worked hard for this series Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), asserted the... Advertisement

