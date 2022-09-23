Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 Live Score Updates.

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, won the toss and decided to field against England in the third T20I on Friday in Karachi.

Alex Hales and David Willey are replaced by Will Jacks and Reece Topley for England. Also finding a place on the team is Mark Wood.

Pakistan, meanwhile, played the same starting lineup.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan successfully surpassed the 200 runs target that Moeen Ali and England had set for Pakistan on Thursday with 3 balls remaining.

Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 playing 11

England: Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (captain), Liam Dawson, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani.

