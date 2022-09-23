Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 Live Score Updates
Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 Live Score Updates

Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 Live Score Updates

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 Live Score Updates

Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 Live Score Updates.

Advertisement

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, won the toss and decided to field against England in the third T20I on Friday in Karachi.

Alex Hales and David Willey are replaced by Will Jacks and Reece Topley for England. Also finding a place on the team is Mark Wood.

Pakistan, meanwhile, played the same starting lineup.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan successfully surpassed the 200 runs target that Moeen Ali and England had set for Pakistan on Thursday with 3 balls remaining.

Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 playing 11

Advertisement

England: Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (captain), Liam Dawson, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani.

 

Catch up on all the live updates here:

23:35 (PST)23 Sep

23:34 (PST)23 Sep

23:33 (PST)23 Sep

Advertisement
23:33 (PST)23 Sep

23:18 (PST)23 Sep

PAK vs ENG: England beat Pakistan by 64 runs

England beat Pakistan by 64 runs to lead the series 2-1. Hosts scored 221 runs before limiting Pakistan to 158-8 in 20 overs. Usman Qadir and Haris Rauf struggled to control the run flow. At the National Stadium Karachi on Friday, England defeated Pakistan by 64 runs to lead the seven-match T20I series 2-1. Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, and bowlers all contributed to the victory. The hosts took advantage of Pakistan choosing to bowl first after winning the toss and...

23:05 (PST)23 Sep

PAK vs ENG: Brook, Duckett lead England to 221-3 in third T20I

Harry Brook and Ben Duckett hit unbeaten half-centuries for England against Pakistan. Will Jacks, making his debut, hit a dazzling 20-ball 40 that included eight boundaries. The series is level at one match each after the first two matches in Karachi and Lahore. In the third Twenty20 international against Pakistan on Friday in Karachi, middle-order batsmen Harry Brook and Ben Duckett scored solid first-half-centuries to lead England to 221-3. At the National Stadium, Brook hit an undefeated 35-ball 81 while...

Advertisement
20:20 (PST)23 Sep

20:13 (PST)23 Sep

PAK vs ENG: Pakistan wins the toss; opts to field

Pakistan will field against England in the third Twenty20 international. Babar Azam scored his second T20 century and Mohammad Rizwan made an unbeaten 88 in the previous match. Will Jacks was given his T20 debut by England. Having won the toss, Pakistan decided to field against England in the third Twenty20 international on Friday. With a decisive 10-wicket victory on Thursday, Pakistan tied the seven-match series at 1-1. In a record-breaking double century stand for the first wicket, captain Babar...

19:22 (PST)23 Sep

Advertisement
19:21 (PST)23 Sep

19:07 (PST)23 Sep

18:59 (PST)23 Sep

Advertisement
18:57 (PST)23 Sep

18:43 (PST)23 Sep

18:42 (PST)23 Sep

Advertisement
18:32 (PST)23 Sep

Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Messi posts emotional message on Instagram 'Ends a year I will never forget'
Messi posts emotional message on Instagram 'Ends a year I will never forget'
United Cup: Daniel Evans leads Britain to City Final defeating Spain
United Cup: Daniel Evans leads Britain to City Final defeating Spain
AUS vs SA: PM Anthony Albanese hosted South African and Australian cricket teams
AUS vs SA: PM Anthony Albanese hosted South African and Australian cricket teams
Felix Auger-Aliassime says 'I feel like momentum plays huge role in your confidence'
Felix Auger-Aliassime says 'I feel like momentum plays huge role in your confidence'
AUS vs SA: Mark Taylor advises Australia to utilize five bowlers in Sydney 
AUS vs SA: Mark Taylor advises Australia to utilize five bowlers in Sydney 
Babar Azam says
Babar Azam says "Our performances in white ball cricket upstaged our achievements in red ball cricket"
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story