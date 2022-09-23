Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 Live Score Updates.

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, won the toss and decided to field against England in the third T20I on Friday in Karachi.
Alex Hales and David Willey are replaced by Will Jacks and Reece Topley for England. Also finding a place on the team is Mark Wood.
Pakistan, meanwhile, played the same starting lineup.
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan successfully surpassed the 200 runs target that Moeen Ali and England had set for Pakistan on Thursday with 3 balls remaining.
Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 playing 11
England: Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (captain), Liam Dawson, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani.
PAK vs ENG: England beat Pakistan by 64 runs
England beat Pakistan by 64 runs to lead the series 2-1. Hosts scored 221 runs before limiting Pakistan to 158-8 in 20 overs. Usman Qadir and Haris Rauf struggled to control the run flow. At the National Stadium Karachi on Friday, England defeated Pakistan by 64 runs to lead the seven-match T20I series 2-1. Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, and bowlers all contributed to the victory. The hosts took advantage of Pakistan choosing to bowl first after winning the toss and...
PAK vs ENG: Brook, Duckett lead England to 221-3 in third T20I
Harry Brook and Ben Duckett hit unbeaten half-centuries for England against Pakistan. Will Jacks, making his debut, hit a dazzling 20-ball 40 that included eight boundaries. The series is level at one match each after the first two matches in Karachi and Lahore. In the third Twenty20 international against Pakistan on Friday in Karachi, middle-order batsmen Harry Brook and Ben Duckett scored solid first-half-centuries to lead England to 221-3. At the National Stadium, Brook hit an undefeated 35-ball 81 while...
PAK vs ENG: Pakistan wins the toss; opts to field
Pakistan will field against England in the third Twenty20 international. Babar Azam scored his second T20 century and Mohammad Rizwan made an unbeaten 88 in the previous match. Will Jacks was given his T20 debut by England. Having won the toss, Pakistan decided to field against England in the third Twenty20 international on Friday. With a decisive 10-wicket victory on Thursday, Pakistan tied the seven-match series at 1-1. In a record-breaking double century stand for the first wicket, captain Babar...
