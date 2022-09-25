Pakistan vs England 4th T20 Live Score Updates

Pakistan vs England 4th T20 Live Scores & Wickets Updates
Bahir bhet ker dekhna zyada mushkil hai. Mera dil band ho jana tha. Kya kamal match tha. @AasifAli45 ke chakkay, @MHasnainPak ka new ball spell, @IftiAhmed221 bhai ki offspin, @mnawaz94 ka jigra, @Wasim_Jnr ka spirit aur @HarisRauf14 love u ho gaya. Team effort. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/lrVhqodYxo
— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 25, 2022
4️⃣ overs
3️⃣2️⃣ runs
3️⃣ wickets@HarisRauf14 is named player of the match for his death overs masterclass 🏆#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/SXWqbC8f1c
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022
Haris Rauf speaks to the media after his heroics in Pakistan’s thrilling win over England#PAKvENG | #UKSePK https://t.co/1B9bXrnnHh
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022
England head coach Matthew Mott talks to the media following the fourth T20I#PAKvENG #UKSePK https://t.co/APVf8KfEeJ
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022
PAK vs ENG: Pakistan won the controversial match
Pakistan becomes first team to play 200th T20 international match. Pakistan level series against England by winning the 4th T20 2-2. Pakistan defeated England by three wickets in the fourth T20 international between the two teams at National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday. After the first innings, Pakistan gave England a 167-run target. Only 163 runs could be scored by the English team in 19.3 overs as Mohammad Nawaz and Haris Rauf destroyed the opposition's batting order by each capturing...
Top throw from Shan Masood in clutch finish 🎯
Incredible scenes in Karachi! 👏👏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/1MeKn5sijn
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022
WHAT A FINISH! 🤩
Pakistan win their 200th T20I by 3️⃣ runs!#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/osiyXhNHZh
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022
SUPERSTAR HARIS RAUF 🔥🔥#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/79d9jjwFhF
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022
3️⃣rd wicket for @mnawaz94 👌
He’s bowled a splendid spell today 🙌#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/AIfQZxBr6B
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022
Pakistan gives a target of 167 runs to England in 4th T20
Pakistan set England a 167-run goal in the first innings of the fourth T20. Reece Topley of England took two wickets while facing 37 runs. England is now ahead 2-1 in the seven-match series. Pakistan set England a 167-run goal following the first innings of the fourth T20 international between the two countries. Which is being played at Karachi's National Stadium. At the conclusion of their first innings, Pakistan had amassed 166 runs while losing four wickets. Captain Babar...
Two wickets each for @MHasnainPak and @mnawaz94 🙌#PAKvENG | #UKSePK https://t.co/DbMVUOZSOY pic.twitter.com/J3gnuJn7z8
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022
The noise, passion and support 💚
We couldn’t have asked for a better response from Karachi 👏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/gXPZhsmGec
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022
England are 50-3 at the end of the Powerplay 🏏
Two strikes for Hasnain while Nawaz picked up the first wicket ⚡#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/SlUD2aVCib
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022
BLINDER 😱
Usman Qadir pulls off a special catch ✨#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/b1yVvzwNLZ
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022
Three balls. 𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐬𝐢𝐱𝐞𝐬. 🔥🔥
Some power-hitting from @AasifAli45 💪#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/al5F02Mq8Z
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022
Pakistan post a total of 166-4 🏏
Over to the bowlers after the break 🎯#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/tuALur3PGV
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022
Jam-packed again! 🏟#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/s5ftvhocOq
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022
Rizwan soaks in the applause after reaching his 19th T20I half-century 🙌#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/UAaKloSiLZ
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022
Another excellent half-century by @iMRizwanPak 👏
Pakistan are 82-0 after 10 overs 🏏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/UYZb40aIdw
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022
Dominant on both sides of the wicket 👌#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/y9LH8k4nEd
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022
Special occasion as we complete a double century of T20Is 💯💯#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/9NzC0YdtAF
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022
5️⃣0️⃣ partnership between Babar and Rizwan 👏
Pakistan are 52-0 at the end of the Powerplay 🏏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/GLIkdBkQ09
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022
We will have ball in hand first up in the 4th IT20! ⚪️
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 25, 2022
Cap number 9️⃣8️⃣
After a long couple of years, @OllyStone2 completes the set 👏
🇵🇰#PAKvENG 🏴 pic.twitter.com/ZygY88OvpS
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 25, 2022
2️⃣ changes to our playing XI today 👇#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/RLDp1A3did
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022
🚨 T O S S A L E R T 🚨
England win the toss and opt to bowl first 🏏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/ymi9vsS9Bk
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022
PAK vs ENG: England won the toss and chose to field in 4th T20
England is now ahead 2-1 in the seven-match series. Pakistan play in its 200th T20 encounter on Sunday. Mohammad Wasim & Asif Ali will play today. England captain Moeen Ali won the toss and chose to bat against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi today. England is now ahead 2-1 in the seven-match series while playing their first visit of Pakistan in 17 years. Pakistan, the first team to reach the milestone, will play in its 200th T20 encounter...
PAK vs ENG: Pakistan to play record 200th T20I today
Pakistan play their 200th Twenty20 international against England on Sunday. The Men in Green will be aiming to tie the series at two games each. Pakistan won the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup after defeating Sri Lanka. Pakistan plays England in the fourth Twenty20 international in the seven-match series on Sunday at the National Stadium Karachi. It will be their 200th Twenty20 international (today). In front of a raucous Karachi crowd, the Men in Green will reach the significant milestone...
Geared up for our 200th T20I 👊#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/Rt3tv04WAf
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022
🗣️ Let’s hear from the players as they recall their favourite moment ahead of Pakistan’s 200th T20I 🇵🇰
Reply with your favourite moment 👇#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/63vi1R7jCG
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022
PAK vs ENG: Pakistan aims to take revenge in 4th T20
Pakistan lost the fourth game of series against England by 63 runs in Karachi. England leads the series 2-1, and Pakistan is aiming for a victory to tie it. Press claimed that England has a shortage of quality players on the bench. Pakistan, having lost the third T20I by 63 runs, is keen to win the fourth game in the historic seven-match series against England today. At 7:30 p.m., Pakistan and England will square off in a high-intensity match at...
