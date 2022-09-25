Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Pakistan vs England 4th T20 Live Score Updates
Pakistan vs England 4th T20 Live Score Updates

Pakistan vs England 4th T20 Live Score Updates

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan vs England 4th T20 Live Score Updates

Pakistan vs England 4th T20 Live Score Updates

Advertisement

Pakistan vs England 4th T20 Live Scores & Wickets Updates

23:48 (PST)25 Sep

23:48 (PST)25 Sep

23:47 (PST)25 Sep

Advertisement
23:46 (PST)25 Sep

23:24 (PST)25 Sep

PAK vs ENG: Pakistan won the controversial match

Pakistan becomes first team to play 200th T20 international match. Pakistan level series against England by winning the 4th T20 2-2. Pakistan defeated England by three wickets in the fourth T20 international between the two teams at National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday. After the first innings, Pakistan gave England a 167-run target. Only 163 runs could be scored by the English team in 19.3 overs as Mohammad Nawaz and Haris Rauf destroyed the opposition's batting order by each capturing...

23:13 (PST)25 Sep

Advertisement
23:13 (PST)25 Sep

23:12 (PST)25 Sep

23:12 (PST)25 Sep

Advertisement
22:43 (PST)25 Sep

Pakistan gives a target of 167 runs to England in 4th T20

Pakistan set England a 167-run goal in the first innings of the fourth T20.   Reece Topley of England took two wickets while facing 37 runs. England is now ahead 2-1 in the seven-match series. Pakistan set England a 167-run goal following the first innings of the fourth T20 international between the two countries. Which is being played at Karachi's National Stadium. At the conclusion of their first innings, Pakistan had amassed 166 runs while losing four wickets. Captain Babar...

22:21 (PST)25 Sep

22:18 (PST)25 Sep

Advertisement
22:11 (PST)25 Sep

22:09 (PST)25 Sep

21:18 (PST)25 Sep

Advertisement
21:13 (PST)25 Sep

21:05 (PST)25 Sep

20:30 (PST)25 Sep

Advertisement
20:21 (PST)25 Sep

20:15 (PST)25 Sep

20:14 (PST)25 Sep

Advertisement
20:04 (PST)25 Sep

19:49 (PST)25 Sep

19:49 (PST)25 Sep

Advertisement
19:47 (PST)25 Sep

19:46 (PST)25 Sep

19:45 (PST)25 Sep

PAK vs ENG: England won the toss and chose to field in 4th T20

England is now ahead 2-1 in the seven-match series. Pakistan play in its 200th T20 encounter on Sunday. Mohammad Wasim & Asif Ali will play today. England captain Moeen Ali won the toss and chose to bat against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi today. England is now ahead 2-1 in the seven-match series while playing their first visit of Pakistan in 17 years. Pakistan, the first team to reach the milestone, will play in its 200th T20 encounter...

Advertisement
18:48 (PST)25 Sep

PAK vs ENG: Pakistan to play record 200th T20I today

Pakistan play their 200th Twenty20 international against England on Sunday. The Men in Green will be aiming to tie the series at two games each. Pakistan won the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup after defeating Sri Lanka. Pakistan plays England in the fourth Twenty20 international in the seven-match series on Sunday at the National Stadium Karachi. It will be their 200th Twenty20 international (today). In front of a raucous Karachi crowd, the Men in Green will reach the significant milestone...

18:29 (PST)25 Sep

17:46 (PST)25 Sep

Advertisement
17:38 (PST)25 Sep

PAK vs ENG: Pakistan aims to take revenge in 4th T20

Pakistan lost the fourth game of series against England by 63 runs in Karachi. England leads the series 2-1, and Pakistan is aiming for a victory to tie it. Press claimed that England has a shortage of quality players on the bench. Pakistan, having lost the third T20I by 63 runs, is keen to win the fourth game in the historic seven-match series against England today. At 7:30 p.m., Pakistan and England will square off in a high-intensity match at...

Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Saudis buy Ronaldo Tshirts following Al Nassr deal
Saudis buy Ronaldo Tshirts following Al Nassr deal
Rishabh Pant is likely to miss the Australia Test series: Report
Rishabh Pant is likely to miss the Australia Test series: Report
Saracens extended Premiership advantage over Exeter Chiefs to 10 points
Saracens extended Premiership advantage over Exeter Chiefs to 10 points
Barcelona denied derby win following penalty call
Barcelona denied derby win following penalty call
Sania Mirza posts New year 2023 wish on Instagram feeds with heartwarming selfies
Sania Mirza posts New year 2023 wish on Instagram feeds with heartwarming selfies
Afghanistan T20I captain changed, Rashid replaces Nabi
Afghanistan T20I captain changed, Rashid replaces Nabi
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story