Pakistan vs England 5th T20 Live score updates

Pakistan vs England 5th T20 live scores & wickets updates

England have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the fifth T20I of the seven-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Aamir Jamal will be making his T20I debut for Pakistan today.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

England: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, David Willey