Pakistan vs England 5th T20 Live score updates

Pakistan vs England 5th T20 live scores & wickets updates
England have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the fifth T20I of the seven-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.
Aamir Jamal will be making his T20I debut for Pakistan today.
Playing XIs:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf
England: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, David Willey
England skipper Moeen Ali conducts a press conference after the fifth T20I#PAKvENG | #UKSePK https://t.co/t1mD9Zo3dP
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
Shadab Khan talks to the media after Pakistan’s victory in a nail-biter in Lahore #PAKvENG | #UKSePK https://t.co/2EOqkrd15k
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
Nerves of steel! 🤩
Debutant Aamir Jamal stars with a remarkable last over 👏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/tsZ1KQtg9v
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
Another final-over thriller sealed! 🙌
Pakistan lead the series 3️⃣-2️⃣ 💪#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/OW1SIGJkqr
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
Crucial wicket by @HarisRauf14! #PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/RvWhafb7VJ
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
Bowlers helped Pakistan secured victory in the 5th T20
Pakistan beat England by five runs in the fifth Twenty20 international. Hosts now lead seven-match series 3-2 after victory in Lahore. Aamer Jamal, a debutant, was tasked with defending 15 in the last over. Pakistan defeated England by five runs in the fifth Twenty20 International at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday. Aamer Jamal, a debutant, was tasked with defending 15 in the last over against the dangerous Moeen Ali. As a result, the hosts now lead the seven-match series 3-2. England...
Maiden international wicket on just the second ball of his career! 👏
Brilliant start for Aamir Jamal ✨#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/Qux8vjRk1t
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
Great review to get the big wicket of Harry Brook 🎯#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/MT6u9dJxob
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
Some tight bowling in defence of the 146-run target ⚡
England are 58-4 after 10 overs 🏏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/utSAha53lH
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
Rizwan top-scores with 63 as we make 145 in the first innings 🏏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/QdD52WxdCs
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
Photographers and media personnel cover England’s return to the city of Lahore 📸✍️#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/q4i9oGCPiN
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
Fourth half-century in the series for @iMRizwanPak 🙌#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/Z3wamUaIxp
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, UK High Commissioner Christian Turner, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, ECB Deputy Chair Martin Darlow and PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja are watching the fifth #PAKvENG T20I. pic.twitter.com/J1H94yrrQc
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
Fans have put on a show in Lahore 💚#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/gHManHVjQY
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
Pakistan are 66-3 at the halfway stage of the innings.#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/Asg8CBVU4R
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
Deposited over the fence! 💪
Pakistan are 43-2 at the end of the Powerplay.#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/0aeJnZQckV
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
🔊 The excitement levels in Lahore 🔊#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/vEx9P6TWMl
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
England won the toss and chose to field in 5th T20
Moeen Ali won the toss and chose to bat against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The hosts are full of confidence after levelling the series against England. Aamir Jamal will be making his T20I debut for Pakistan on Thursday. England stand-in captain Moeen Ali won the toss and chose to bat against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today. The hosts are full of confidence after levelling the series by stealing the last match from England's grasp...
Pakistan’s T20I player No.98 Aamir Jamal receives his debut cap from Shadab Khan 👏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/m8FmOeq9bd
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
🚨 T O S S A L E R T 🚨
England win the toss and decide to field first 🪙#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/NCkRS2VxXh
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
3️⃣ changes to our playing XI today 👇#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/lPwhovFxFR
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
Fans make their way to the Gaddafi Stadium as Lahore welcomes the 🏴 team🙌#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/KeIIrUe92M
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
Friends off the field 🤝#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/QDhcCe752h
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
Khushdil Shah dropped as Pakistan announces playing XI for today
Pakistan and England level series 2-2. Khushdil Shah dropped for poor performance. Aamir Jamal to make his debut. The fifth Twenty20 International of the series will take place tonight at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore between Pakistan and England. In the first four games, which were held in Karachi's National Stadium, both teams split the victories. Pakistan has announced their starting lineup for tonight's match. All-rounder Aamir Jamal is making his debut, while vice-captain Shadab Khan is making a comeback....
We resume in Lahore after the spectacular action in Karachi ✨#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/Hf2fCeM1h2
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
🗣️ @dmalan29 explains his adaptable T20 approach and his experience of playing in Pakistan 🏏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/nA5dL1XZvz
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
Final touches ✅
Gaddafi Stadium Lahore is ready to host England 🏟️#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/Qwy2DjbUmm
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
PAK vs ENG: Aamir Jamal will make his debut in 5th T20 match
Pakistan take on England in the fifth Twenty20 International of the seven-match series. Aamir Jamal was unexpectedly called up for the series against England. The 26-year-old will make his debut for Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Aamir Jamal, All-rounder will make his Twenty20 international debut for Pakistan on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium when the Green Shirts. Take on England in the fifth Twenty20 International of the seven-match series (today). Aamir Jamal was unexpectedly called up for the...
A T20I debut for Aamir Jamal 🧢
🗣️ He opens up about the moment he was informed that he will play his first match for Pakistan tonight 🏏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/oEyeMK8Y9h
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
We are looking forward to welcoming you and the England side for the three-Test series in December 👏#PAKvENG https://t.co/RnpGnHKvHG
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022
🗣️ @mnawaz94 reviews the Karachi leg of the England T20Is and his impressive bowling form#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/PHUl24cvdr
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 27, 2022
Pakistan attempts to extend its winning streak against England at Lahore
Pakistan attempts to extend its winning streak against England at Lahore. Clubs will square off at the Gaddafi Stadium. Usman Qadir will probably be replaced by Shadab. In the fifth edition of the seven-match T20 International series, which will take place today Wednesday, the revitalized (Pakistan) Men in Green will try to keep their winning streak over England alive. At 7 p.m. today, the clubs will square off at the Gaddafi Stadium. The hosts, who leveled the series by snatching...
Naseem Shah hospitalised before opening of first Lahore T20I
Naseem Shah hospitalised before opening of first Lahore T20I. Shah was previously hospitalized for a fever but is reportedly doing better. His condition was determined by a variety of procedures, including a dengue test. Key pacer Naseem Shah was forced to miss the opening game in the city due to a high fever caused by a chest ailment, which was a significant setback for the Pakistani team before the Lahore leg. Shah was previously hospitalized for a fever but is...
Read More News On
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.