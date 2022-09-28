Pakistan vs England 5th T20 Live score updates

Advertisement
Edition: English
England have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the fifth T20I of the seven-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Aamir Jamal will be making his T20I debut for Pakistan today.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

England: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, David Willey

00:02 (PST)29 Sep

00:02 (PST)29 Sep

23:59 (PST)29 Sep

23:59 (PST)28 Sep

23:59 (PST)28 Sep

23:55 (PST)28 Sep

Bowlers helped Pakistan secured victory in the 5th T20

Pakistan beat England by five runs in the fifth Twenty20 international. Hosts now lead seven-match series 3-2 after victory in Lahore. Aamer Jamal, a debutant, was tasked with defending 15 in the last over. Pakistan defeated England by five runs in the fifth Twenty20 International at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday. Aamer Jamal, a debutant, was tasked with defending 15 in the last over against the dangerous Moeen Ali. As a result, the hosts now lead the seven-match series 3-2. England...

22:55 (PST)28 Sep

22:55 (PST)28 Sep

22:54 (PST)28 Sep

21:30 (PST)28 Sep

21:19 (PST)28 Sep

21:09 (PST)28 Sep

21:08 (PST)28 Sep

20:35 (PST)28 Sep

20:35 (PST)28 Sep

20:16 (PST)28 Sep

19:32 (PST)28 Sep

19:30 (PST)28 Sep

England won the toss and chose to field in 5th T20

Moeen Ali won the toss and chose to bat against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The hosts are full of confidence after levelling the series against England. Aamir Jamal will be making his T20I debut for Pakistan on Thursday. England stand-in captain Moeen Ali won the toss and chose to bat against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today. The hosts are full of confidence after levelling the series by stealing the last match from England's grasp...

19:17 (PST)28 Sep

19:16 (PST)28 Sep

19:15 (PST)28 Sep

19:15 (PST)28 Sep

19:14 (PST)28 Sep

18:26 (PST)28 Sep

Khushdil Shah dropped as Pakistan announces playing XI for today

Pakistan and England level series 2-2. Khushdil Shah dropped for poor performance. Aamir Jamal to make his debut. The fifth Twenty20 International of the series will take place tonight at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore between Pakistan and England. In the first four games, which were held in Karachi's National Stadium, both teams split the victories. Pakistan has announced their starting lineup for tonight's match. All-rounder Aamir Jamal is making his debut, while vice-captain Shadab Khan is making a comeback....

18:22 (PST)28 Sep

17:54 (PST)28 Sep

17:53 (PST)28 Sep

17:41 (PST)28 Sep

PAK vs ENG: Aamir Jamal will make his debut in 5th T20 match

Pakistan take on England in the fifth Twenty20 International of the seven-match series. Aamir Jamal was unexpectedly called up for the series against England. The 26-year-old will make his debut for Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Aamir Jamal, All-rounder will make his Twenty20 international debut for Pakistan on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium when the Green Shirts. Take on England in the fifth Twenty20 International of the seven-match series (today). Aamir Jamal was unexpectedly called up for the...

17:43 (PST)28 Sep

17:43 (PST)28 Sep

17:42 (PST)28 Sep

13:36 (PST)28 Sep

Pakistan attempts to extend its winning streak against England at Lahore

Pakistan attempts to extend its winning streak against England at Lahore. Clubs will square off at the Gaddafi Stadium. Usman Qadir will probably be replaced by Shadab. In the fifth edition of the seven-match T20 International series, which will take place today Wednesday, the revitalized (Pakistan) Men in Green will try to keep their winning streak over England alive. At 7 p.m. today, the clubs will square off at the Gaddafi Stadium. The hosts, who leveled the series by snatching...

10:35 (PST)28 Sep

Naseem Shah hospitalised before opening of first Lahore T20I

Naseem Shah hospitalised before opening of first Lahore T20I. Shah was previously hospitalized for a fever but is reportedly doing better. His condition was determined by a variety of procedures, including a dengue test. Key pacer Naseem Shah was forced to miss the opening game in the city due to a high fever caused by a chest ailment, which was a significant setback for the Pakistani team before the Lahore leg. Shah was previously hospitalized for a fever but is...

