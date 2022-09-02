PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan beats Hong Kong; advances to Super 4s

Pakistan dominated Hong Kong and easily defeated them to go to the Asia Cup 2022’s Super Four stage thanks to their masterful performance on a slow-turning pitch.
In a match that both sides had to win to remain in the competition, Pakistan had set a 194-run target for Hong Kong.
However, Pakistan’s bowling display guaranteed that Hong Kong was bowled for just 38 runs, giving the Men in Green a 155-run victory.
This is the lowest score any team has ever achieved against a full-member team.
The tone was set by Naseem Shah’s double-wicket in the third over of Hong Kong’s innings. The wickets began to fall like ten pins after that.
By giving Hong Kong little room to score and taking frequent wickets, the bowlers continued to apply pressure. The final wicket that Shahab Khan took to put an end to Hong Kong’s suffering came in the eleventh over.
Shadab finished with four wickets for Pakistan, Mohammad Nawaz had three, and Shahnawaz Dahani got one.
Pakistani innings
Pakistan got off to a sluggish start after losing Captain Babar Azam in the third over and with only 13 runs on the board.
But Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman put together a 116-run partnership to pave the way for Khushdil Shah to light up the final three overs with his fireworks.
Before being dismissed on the first delivery of the 17th over, Zaman made 53 runs off of 41 balls.
However, the pair had created a solid base on which Khushdil Shah could take advantage of the Hong Kong bowlers. Pakistan’s cameo of 35 off 15 balls from Khushdil helped the team reach 193/2.
Mohammad Rizwan batted through the entire innings and finished on 78 undefeated.
Off-spinner Ehsan Khan was the only bowler for Hong Kong to record a wicket; he removed Babar and Zaman in four overs for a total of 28 runs.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali.
Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan(c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Waheed, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal.
Asia Cup 2022 Super Four qualifier list
We now know who each of the four qualifiers is for the ACC Asia Cup 2022 after Pakistan defeated Hong Kong in the final match of the group round. The following four teams have qualified for the Super 4s: Pakistan Afghanistan India Sri Lanka In the opening Super Four match on Saturday in Sharjah, Sri Lanka will compete against Afghanistan. [embedpost slug="asia-cup-2022-no-change-to-be-made-in-pakistan-players-against-hong-kong/"]
7️⃣8️⃣ not out
5️⃣7️⃣ balls
6️⃣ fours
1️⃣ six@iMRizwanPak is the player of the match today for his stellar knock 🏆#AsiaCup2022 | #PAKvHK pic.twitter.com/zVC13TrMUW
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 2, 2022
Biggest margin of victory for Pakistan in T20Is ✅
Records tumble in Sharjah as Pakistan go through to Super Four 🙌#AsiaCup2022 | #PAKvHK pic.twitter.com/APOHUStKhT
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 2, 2022
What a wonderful experience#HKproud#HongKong #HK #Cricket #CHK #HKCricket #CricketHK #HKTeam #teamhk #T20 #asiancricketcouncil #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/eBbbqOjv3w
— Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) September 2, 2022
A sublime performance from Pakistan, both with and without the ball! 🇵🇰
They move on to the Super 4 to face India on Sunday! ⌛#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/Lg3Z41zjt6
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
WICKET! And that's all out for Hong Kong.
Ghazanfar lbw b Shadab – 0 (3)
HK 38/10 after 10.4#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
WICKET! Googly does it again!
Ayush Shukla b Shadab – 1 (5)
HK 38/9 after 10.1 ov#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
We head into the drinks break, following an immense spell from the #Pakistan bowlers.
HK 38/8 after 10 ov
They need 156 from 60 deliveries to win!#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
WICKET! Ruthless bowling from #Pakistan
Zeeshan c Iftikhar b Nawaz – 3 (5)
HK 36/8 after 9.1 ov#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
WICKET! Another googly, another wicket.
Pakistan have been phenomenal in the first half of this innings.
Haroon b Shadab – 3 (4)
HK 36/7 after 9 ov#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
WICKET! Nawaz picks up another!
Impressive bowling from #Pakistan
McKechnie b Nawaz – 4 (6)
HK 31/6 after 7.5 ov#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
WICKET! This spells trouble for Hong Kong, as their last recognised batsman heads to the stands.
Kinchit lbw b Nawaz – 6 (10)
HK 30/5 after 7.3 ov#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
WICKET! A tough googly to read for the batter, what a delivery!
Aizaz b Shadab – 1 (6)
HK 25/4 after 6.2 ov#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
End of the powerplay.
Can #HongKong pick up the pace?
HK 25/3 after 6#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
Wicket maiden for Dahani!
Great start to the first 5 overs from #Pakistan
HK 19/3 after 5 ov#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
WICKET! What a marvelous catch! Hong Kong are in trouble.
Murtaza c Khushdil b Dahani – 2 (7)
HK 19/3 after 4.5 ov#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
WICKET! Clean bowled, those wickets went flying! Second for Naseem.
Babar Hayat b Naseem – 0 (4)
HK 16/2 after 2.5 ov#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
Rounding up a captivating first innings 📸 from #PAKvHK 🇵🇰🇭🇰#ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/qddSHfqfTF
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
Innings break!#Pakistan end with a flourish! 4 sixes from the last over!
Yet another partnership of 50+ in this innings alone.
Classy batting! 👏
PAK 193/2 after 20 ov#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
1 over to go! The run rate continues to climb (currently at 8.63)
PAK 164/2 after 19 ov#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
A stellar knock from Fakhar Zaman gives Pakistan an ideal start against Hong Kong. 🔥
He'll be happy with his innings! 💪🏻#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/bhaQkgXgDm
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
WICKET! Partnership finally broken, and Hong Kong will be relieved!
Fakhar c Aizaz b Ehsan – 53 (41)
PAK 129/2 after 16.1 ov#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
T20I fifty No.8️⃣ 🙌@FakharZamanLive brings up his half-century with a massive six 💪#AsiaCup2022 | #PAKvHK pic.twitter.com/ASCCKXTDUs
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 2, 2022
A partnership of 50 comes up, as we head into the drinks break!
PAK 64/1 after 10 ov#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
A good review from Pakistan sees Fakhar retain his place on the pitch. Close!
PAK 58/1 after 9#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
5 overs down! The pitch is pretty slow, but definitely #Pakistan have the firepower to cope. 10 from the last 6.
PAK 36/1 after 5 ov#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
A few extras and 2 boundaries from the over.
Hong Kong need to be careful, especially because they've had the better start here.
PAK 26/1 after 4 ov#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
WICKET! Immediately after grabbing the first boundary of the game, Pakistan loses a wicket.
Babar c & b Ehsan – 9 (8)
PAK 13/1 after 2.5 ov#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
A solid start from #HongKong who restrict Pakistan to just 2 runs from the first over.
PAK 2/0 after 1 ov#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
📸 The two captains at the toss 🪙 pic.twitter.com/ppbZ9Zxkyd
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 2, 2022
Hong Kong won the toss and elected to field first! #PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
The sole female manager from the DP World #AsiaCup – Smita Chhetri, from Hong Kong 🇭🇰, sets such a powerful example for women everywhere 💪
We love her spirit and energy, and appreciate her contribution to a wonderful team 👏#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/deMNDiumte
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
A sure-to-be feisty clash between these strong sides⚔️
Pakistan 🇵🇰 face Hong Kong 🇭🇰 in the DP World Asia Cup 🏆#PAKvHK #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
