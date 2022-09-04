Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2022 Live score updates

Pakistan vs India Asia cup 2022 super 4 live score updates.
Squads Details
Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.
India Squad for Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan
Playing XI Details
Pakistan playing XI: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain
India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(wk), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, , Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Match Details
Date: September 4, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Pakistan beats India thanks to Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz
Pakistan beat India by five wickets in Asia Cup Super Four opener. Mohammad Rizwan scores 71 as Pakistan chase 182 with one ball to spare. Virat Kohli's 60 earlier guided India to 181-7 after being put in to bat first. Mohammad Rizwan scored 71 as Pakistan defeated India by five wickets in their Asia Cup Super Four opener on Sunday. In Dubai, Pakistan chased 182 with one ball to spare thanks to a 73-run stand between Rizwan and the...
VICTORY! We’re out of words (and nails to bite).
What a monumental comeback from the mighty #Pakistan!
Unbelievable scenes in the stadium. What an absolute belter of a match!
PAK 182/5 after 19.5 ov
Pakistan won by 5 wickets#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
WICKET! What a twist, right at the death. Redemption for Arshdeep! Incredible!
Asif lbw b Arshdeeep – 16 (8)
PAK 180/5 after 19.4 ov
2 from 2!#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
Another twist in the tale!
Arshdeep drops an easy catch. Pakistan hang on yet again!#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
WICKET! Huge huge HUGE wicket for India. But Rizwan has been outstanding! He’s been the pillar of #Pakistan‘s run chase.
Rizwan c SKY b Hardik – 71 (51)
PAK 147/4 after 16.5 ov
They need 35 from 19 deliveries#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
WICKET! Easy catch by Hooda. This brings an end to a brilliant partnership!
Nawaz c Hooda b Bhuvneshwar – 42 (20)
PAK 136/3 after 15.3 ov
They need 46 from 27 deliveries#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
The #Pakistan batters are coming into their stride.
The run rate climbs!
PAK 86/2 after 11 ov
They need 95 from 53 deliveries#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
WICKET! So many catches in this game, but this has to be one of the most important ones.
Fakhar c Virat b Chahal – 15 (18)
PAK 63/2 after 8.4 ov#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
Kohli leads India to a victory of 181-7 over Pakistan in Asia Cup
Virat Kohli hit 60 off 44 balls before being run out in the final over. India posted a competitive total of 181-7 after batting first in Dubai. Shadab Khan, a leg spinner, stood out with figures of 2-31 from four overs. Virat Kohli hit his second consecutive fifty as India defeated Pakistan 181-7 in their first Super Four match at the Asia Cup on Sunday. Kohli, who hit 60 off 44 balls before being run out in the final over,...
End of the powerplay! Rizwan is looking to get into his stride.
PAK 44/1 after 6 ov#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
Innings break! 10 runs from the final over thanks to a misfield.
What an innings we’ve seen!
IND 181/7 after 20 ov#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
c
WICKET! Bishnoi strikes in his first game of the tournament!
Babar c SKY b Bishnoi – 14 (9)
PAK 22/1 after 3.4 ov#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
WICKET! Another blow for India in the death.
Virat Kohli run out Asif – 60 (44)
IND 173/7 after 19.4 ov#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
WICKET! High in the air. OUT! We’re seeing a pattern here.
Hooda c Nawaz b Naseem – 16 (14)
IND 168/6 after 18.4 ov#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
Fans provide suggestions for bowlers after decimated by India
This was India's fastest fifty-minute period against Pakistan. Here are some of the best ideas shared by Pakistan cricket fans and players' Tweets. Pakistan cricket fans and supporters began making various suggestions for their bowlers to limit Indian batters' runs during the ongoing crucial Asia Cup Super Four stage match. Tweeps flooded in with suggestions for Pakistan's team after the archrivals thrashed them 62-1 on the powerplay. This was India's fastest fifty-minute period against Pakistan. Here are some fan suggestions:...
50! Virat Kohli reaches another half-century (his second of the tournament)!#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
WICKET! Another catch! Pakistan pile on the pressure.
Hardik Pandya c Nawaz b Hasnain – 0 (2)
IND 131/5 after 14.4 ov#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
WICKET! Caught out yet again. This time, it’s Pant!
Rishabh Pant c Asif b Shadab – 14 (12)
IND 126/4 after 13.5 ov#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
India start piling up the runs again. 13 from the last 6 deliveries!
IND 118/3 after 13#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
100 up for #India!
What score do you think they’ll end up with?
IND 101/3 after 11 ov#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
WICKET! That one’s high up. Caught again!
SKY c Asif b Nawaz – 13 (10)
IND 91/3 after 9.4 ov#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
8 runs off the last 6.
Pakistan look to be steadying the run count.
IND 79/2 after 8 ov#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
WICKET! First ball and a first wicket for Shadab Khan!
KL Rahul c Nawaz b Shadab – 28 (20)
IND 62/2 after 6.1 ov#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
India effortlessly dominate the powerplay overs!
IND 62/1 after 6 ov#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
WICKET! Pakistan needed that one. It went HIGH up in the air and Khushdil Shah timed it perfectly!
Rohit Sharma c Khushdil b Rauf – 28 (16)
IND 54/1 after 5.1 ov#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
That’s the fastest 50 for India against Pakistan in a T20I match!
(This one took just 26 deliveries)#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
50 up for #India and that honestly felt like no time at all!
IND 50/0 after 4.2 ov#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
Pakistan’s 🇵🇰 most #Epic fan – Chacha is here!
This match 😍 has got Pakistanis roaring 📣 and cheering at the top of their lungs ahead of the game against India 🇮🇳⁰
Which team are you cheering for in #INDvPAK? #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/lYFkyTsvuq
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
'The dew could be a factor' says Babar after winning the toss
Pakistan and India meet again in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage today. Pakistan captain Babar Azam opts to bowl first after winning the toss. The Men in Green are out to avenge their first-round loss to the Men in Blue. Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first as the arch rivals meet again in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage today. The Men in Green are out to avenge their first-round loss to the Men in Blue....
Rohit and Rahul take up their positions on the pitch.
Naseem prepares to deliver the first ball.
Here we go!#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
Pakistan won the toss and decide to bowl first!#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
Toss time!#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
We’re loving the energy we’re seeing from the India and Pakistan fans 🤩
The atmosphere in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is ELECTRIC! ⚡️#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
We’re all set to experience #INDvPAK two Sundays in a row.
How did we get so lucky?#ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
This rivalry has legacy. With Round 2 between India 🇮🇳 and Pakistan 🇵🇰 just hours away, we recall an #EpicClash from Asia Cup 2004 🏆
Tell us the missing figures in the comments below👇 #INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/Kvk9ngCvjF
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
Haris Rauf reveals game plan against India
Hours before their essential Asia Cup experience against India. Pakistan's pacer Haris Rauf promised to keep up with. Side's triumphant force after their victory against Hong Kong. Haris Rauf said that the focal point of Men in Green will be on sending Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya to the structure at opportunity. The Pakistan group will introduce their best in the super charged conflict. "We will do whatever it takes not to rehash the errors which were made in the...
India vs Pakistan has begun already!!!! @IrfanPathan @wasimakramlive #INDvsPAK @StarSportsIndia
Good luck today gents pic.twitter.com/c09cvQkg2c
— Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) September 4, 2022
What’s your #Super4 mood? 🇮🇳🇦🇫🇵🇰🇱🇰
Pick the image number that best describes your mood in the comments 💬#ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/kevxyU61mR
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
Hasan Ali likely to replace Shahnawaz Dahani
Yet again Pakistan's have been compelled to roll out. An improvement after pacer Shahnawaz Dahani. Precluded from the mega-match against India. Hasan Ali is is likely to replace the injured Shahnawaz Dahani in the game against India, as he loads lots of involvement in him. Hasnain, who as of late got cleared to bowl again in global cricket, may need to trust that a piece longer will get his opportunity. Dahani is the third Pakistan fast to be constrained out...
What do you think the exchange was here?
Tell us in the comments below! 👇#ACC #AsiaCup2022 #INDvPAK #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/02880KSg2x
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
With MS Dhoni and 😎 Rohit Sharma, Indian Cricket has seen some phenomenal eras of #EpicCaptaincy leading to success for the #MenInBlue💙
Rohit Sharma has led India to the #Super4 of the DP World #AsiaCup 2022🏆 and is ready to redefine #Epic#ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/8kHrdJMM8w
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
Will India 🇮🇳 extend their win streak against Pakistan?
Will Pakistan 🇵🇰 carry their sizzling form from Sharjah into this match?
The anticipation, the passion, the cheers, the bragging rights: IT IS ON! 🔥@BCCI @TheRealPCB #INDvPAK #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022 #Super4 #ACC pic.twitter.com/YnIpxSX5Z4
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022
Team India’s🇮🇳 Head Coach, Rahul Dravid talks about the process of building a versatile squad that is ready to excel 💪🏼 in any situation of the match.
⁰#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/X7Q1ZcvqEm
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
Shahid Afridi: What he says ahead of crucial Asia cup clash?
As Pakistan and India gear up for the essential conflict. Of the Super Four phase, cricket extraordinary Shahid Afridi. Said that Men dressed in Green can beat most despised rivals this time. Shahid Afridi said Pakistan has acquired musicality in the wake of beating Hong Kong one-sidedly, while in talks with journalists. "Pakistan group contended energetically against India and afterward their last triumph over Hong Kong probably given them much-required beat," the previous skipper said. "Pakistan group has every one...
Wasim Jaffar says Babar Azam will regain form in Super Fours
Wasim Jaffer accepts Babar can't be saved out of game for long time. Former hitter says Pakistan's batting rotates around captain. Jaffer adds Pakistan's main 3 are most dangerous players in group. Wasim Jaffer, former Indian player said that Pakistan captain Babar Azam will recover structure during the Super Four phase of Asia Cup 2022. Babar performed ineffectively in the underlying two matches of the principal phase of the Asia Cup against India and Hong Kong. The captain scored 10...
The #Super4 just got way more ‘SUPER’ 😍 as India 🇮🇳 takes on Pakistan 🇵🇰 at the DP World #AsiaCup 🏆on Sunday!
Are you going to be at the stadium cheering for your team?
If yes, drop a ‘🤘’ in the comments below!#ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/DBpZaH6ofg
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
