  • Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2022 Live score updates
Pakistan vs India Asia cup 2022 super 4 live score updates.

Squads Details

Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.

India Squad for Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Playing XI Details

Pakistan playing XI: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(wk),  KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, , Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Match Details

Date: September 4, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

23:28 (PST)04 Sep

Pakistan beats India thanks to Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz

Pakistan beat India by five wickets in Asia Cup Super Four opener. Mohammad Rizwan scores 71 as Pakistan chase 182 with one ball to spare. Virat Kohli's 60 earlier guided India to 181-7 after being put in to bat first.   Mohammad Rizwan scored 71 as Pakistan defeated India by five wickets in their Asia Cup Super Four opener on Sunday. In Dubai, Pakistan chased 182 with one ball to spare thanks to a 73-run stand between Rizwan and the...

22:57 (PST)04 Sep

22:52 (PST)04 Sep

22:39 (PST)04 Sep

22:27 (PST)04 Sep

22:21 (PST)04 Sep

21:53 (PST)04 Sep

21:40 (PST)04 Sep

21:38 (PST)04 Sep

Kohli leads India to a victory of 181-7 over Pakistan in Asia Cup

Virat Kohli hit 60 off 44 balls before being run out in the final over. India posted a competitive total of 181-7 after batting first in Dubai. Shadab Khan, a leg spinner, stood out with figures of 2-31 from four overs. Virat Kohli hit his second consecutive fifty as India defeated Pakistan 181-7 in their first Super Four match at the Asia Cup on Sunday. Kohli, who hit 60 off 44 balls before being run out in the final over,...

21:29 (PST)04 Sep

20:48 (PST)04 Sep

21:14 (PST)04 Sep

20:45 (PST)04 Sep

20:44 (PST)04 Sep

20:41 (PST)04 Sep

Fans provide suggestions for bowlers after decimated by India

This was India's fastest fifty-minute period against Pakistan. Here are some of the best ideas shared by Pakistan cricket fans and players' Tweets. Pakistan cricket fans and supporters began making various suggestions for their bowlers to limit Indian batters' runs during the ongoing crucial Asia Cup Super Four stage match. Tweeps flooded in with suggestions for Pakistan's team after the archrivals thrashed them 62-1 on the powerplay. This was India's fastest fifty-minute period against Pakistan. Here are some fan suggestions:...

20:37 (PST)04 Sep

20:17 (PST)04 Sep

20:10 (PST)04 Sep

20:09 (PST)04 Sep

20:01 (PST)04 Sep

19:50 (PST)04 Sep

19:43 (PST)04 Sep

19:35 (PST)04 Sep

19:34 (PST)04 Sep

19:29 (PST)04 Sep

19:28 (PST)04 Sep

19:26 (PST)04 Sep

19:23 (PST)04 Sep

19:06 (PST)04 Sep

'The dew could be a factor' says Babar after winning the toss

Pakistan and India meet again in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage today. Pakistan captain Babar Azam opts to bowl first after winning the toss. The Men in Green are out to avenge their first-round loss to the Men in Blue. Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first as the arch rivals meet again in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage today. The Men in Green are out to avenge their first-round loss to the Men in Blue....

19:07 (PST)04 Sep

18:37 (PST)04 Sep

18:35 (PST)04 Sep

18:34 (PST)04 Sep

18:34 (PST)04 Sep

18:33 (PST)04 Sep

16:26 (PST)04 Sep

15:54 (PST)04 Sep

Haris Rauf reveals game plan against India

Hours before their essential Asia Cup experience against India. Pakistan's pacer Haris Rauf promised to keep up with. Side's triumphant force after their victory against Hong Kong. Haris Rauf said that the focal point of Men in Green will be on sending Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya to the structure at opportunity. The Pakistan group will introduce their best in the super charged conflict. "We will do whatever it takes not to rehash the errors which were made in the...

16:22 (PST)04 Sep

15:54 (PST)04 Sep

15:34 (PST)04 Sep

11:55 (PST)04 Sep

Hasan Ali likely to replace Shahnawaz Dahani

Yet again Pakistan's have been compelled to roll out. An improvement after pacer Shahnawaz Dahani. Precluded from the mega-match against India. Hasan Ali is is likely to replace the injured Shahnawaz Dahani in the game against India, as he loads lots of involvement in him. Hasnain, who as of late got cleared to bowl again in global cricket, may need to trust that a piece longer will get his opportunity. Dahani is the third Pakistan fast to be constrained out...

15:07 (PST)04 Sep

15:07 (PST)04 Sep

15:07 (PST)04 Sep

15:06 (PST)04 Sep

11:02 (PST)04 Sep

Shahid Afridi: What he says ahead of crucial Asia cup clash?

As Pakistan and India gear up for the essential conflict. Of the Super Four phase, cricket extraordinary Shahid Afridi. Said that Men dressed in Green can beat most despised rivals this time. Shahid Afridi said Pakistan has acquired musicality in the wake of beating Hong Kong one-sidedly, while in talks with journalists. "Pakistan group contended energetically against India and afterward their last triumph over Hong Kong probably given them much-required beat," the previous skipper said. "Pakistan group has every one...

09:44 (PST)04 Sep

Wasim Jaffar says Babar Azam will regain form in Super Fours

Wasim Jaffer accepts Babar can't be saved out of game for long time. Former hitter says Pakistan's batting rotates around captain. Jaffer adds Pakistan's main 3 are most dangerous players in group. Wasim Jaffer, former Indian player said that Pakistan captain Babar Azam will recover structure during the Super Four phase of Asia Cup 2022. Babar performed ineffectively in the underlying two matches of the principal phase of the Asia Cup against India and Hong Kong. The captain scored 10...

15:04 (PST)04 Sep

