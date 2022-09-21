Pakistani fans continue to favor Babar Azam & Mohammad Rizwan.

Communities of all backgrounds are drawn to cricket because of its magnetic pull.

The first T20 of seven-match series between Pakistan and England started with the opener at National Stadium on Tuesday.

People disregard their concerns. When they need to recharge before going back to their demanding daily routine, they try to find refuge in the game’s lovely moments. And a big part of drawing people to the game is celebrity power.

The first T20 of the seven-match series between Pakistan and England, which started with the opener at the National Stadium on Tuesday, was attended by large crowds of supporters from Karachi and flood-affected parts of interior Sindh.

Those who suffered severe bodily and financial harm as a result of their diets were eager to cheer for their side during the first game of the series versus England. They awaited the opening of the gates.

And despite traveling a distance from the Interior, some people were looking for tickets without understanding how they would obtain them. They appeared to be primarily interested in discussing cricket, particularly the celebrity of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, whom they believed to be the team’s two biggest stars from Pakistan.

Wisal Mohammad, a resident of Sangarh whose family has endured significant financial loss as a result of the recent floods, said that “Yes, I have come to see Babar and Rizwan as they are the finest players and have done well for the country in the last couple of years in T20 cricket while opening the innings.”

Babar and Rizwan are among his favorites, according to Mohammad Umar of Hyderabad.

He said, “I have come here to see Babar and Rizwan. Both are doing well. Rizwan is, too, fantastic a player and he has really impressed me with his batting in the Asia Cup recently.”

12 friends from Hyderabad claimed to have traveled great distances to see Rizwan and Babar.

They said, “We have come from Hyderabad to see Rizwan and Babar as they are the top players of Pakistan team,”

“The major thing in them is that they lead the whole team and mainly due to their opening partnerships Pakistan have been able to win so many matches.”

They also demanded to include hard-hitting opener Sharjeel Khan in the squad. “We are desperately missing Sharjeel. He should be included in the team as he is a dashing cricketer and has also done well in Sindh’s title win in the National T20.”

Hamid, a third-year student from Karachi said, “He sees the ball well and is the most reliable player of Pakistan team.”

“Yes, he was out of form in the Asia Cup but I hope he will do well in the series against England.”

Since England last visited Pakistan in 2005 for a full-fledged series, it was expected that the majority of fans would be seeing them for the first time.

People can also make a living by playing cricket.

Sharif Hussain said, “I am happy that cricket is back in Karachi. In the PSL, I would earn around Rs1500 per day and I hope my business will also run now during the series,”

Sarwar expressed his excitement for the return of cricket by painting the hands and faces of young fans and hawking Pakistani flag headbands.

Sarwar said,

“Its fine that I am back in the business,”

“I earned enough money in the PSL and hope to do it again now.”

There were strict security measures in place, with significant police contingents providing their services at various locations around the stadium and at strategic locations for a few kilometers. On the site grounds, security personnel from the SSU and Special Branch were providing services.

