Pakistan’s possible playing XI for clash against India again

Pakistan will play against chief opponents India.

Asia Cup Super-4 conflict tomorrow (Sunday).

Handle similar crew against India, sources said Saturday.

The different sides are playing each other for the second time in the competition at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Men In Blue won the principal experience by five wickets.

Pakistan outmatched Hong Kong yesterday and qualified for the Super 4s phase joining India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

The sources shared that group the executives has chosen to hold a similar group it played in the past two matches and no change is normal in the last XI.

“The administration isn’t supportive of rolling out any improvements because of wellness of players.”

Then again, the Indian group won’t have the administrations of Ravendra Jadeja — who assumed a key part in the Indian triumph the last time they played.

All-rounder Jadeja has been managed out of the competition because of a knee injury.

The Pakistani group will rest and no training meeting is booked today. The players will prepare at the exercise center and pool at the lodging.

Can Hong Kong overcome the odds against India? The build-up to the World Twenty20 has been very different.