Shehroze Kashif is the youngest person to have ascended K2 and the youngest Pakistani to have done it.

He had a torn disc in his back and had scaled six of the world’s highest peaks while carrying the injury.

Pakistanis are hoping for his quick recovery so he can resume his heroic work.

Talent may be found in Pakistan in many spheres of life. Every time we had the chance to make Pakistan proud, we flew the national flag proudly across the globe. Pakistanis also like mountain climbing, and some of our best athletes have raised the national flag atop some of the world’s highest peaks. Shehroze Kashif, born in 2002, has already accomplished a great deal at the age of 20. He is the youngest person to have ascended K2 and the youngest Pakistani to have done it.

Shehroze Kashif has told the world a truly inspirational tale. He had a torn disc in his back and had scaled six of the world’s highest peaks while carrying the injury. It is no less of an accomplishment because the level where he has the tear serves as a shock absorber as he moves.

Finally having his surgery, Shehroze is now recovering. In order to complete his ambition of climbing all 14 of the world’s highest peaks—10 of which he has already accomplished at the tender age of 20—he has urged all Pakistanis to pray for him. This is Shehroze’s narrative:

People are hoping for the champion’s quick recovery so he can resume his heroic work and continue to make us proud:

