Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sports
  • Pakistan’s youngest mountain climber Shehroze Kashif asks fans to pray!
Pakistan’s youngest mountain climber Shehroze Kashif asks fans to pray!

Pakistan’s youngest mountain climber Shehroze Kashif asks fans to pray!

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan’s youngest mountain climber Shehroze Kashif asks fans to pray!

Mountain climber Shehroze Kashif asks fans to pray

Advertisement
  • Shehroze Kashif is the youngest person to have ascended K2 and the youngest Pakistani to have done it.
  • He had a torn disc in his back and had scaled six of the world’s highest peaks while carrying the injury.
  • Pakistanis are hoping for his quick recovery so he can resume his heroic work.
Advertisement

Talent may be found in Pakistan in many spheres of life. Every time we had the chance to make Pakistan proud, we flew the national flag proudly across the globe. Pakistanis also like mountain climbing, and some of our best athletes have raised the national flag atop some of the world’s highest peaks. Shehroze Kashif, born in 2002, has already accomplished a great deal at the age of 20. He is the youngest person to have ascended K2 and the youngest Pakistani to have done it.

Shehroze Kashif has told the world a truly inspirational tale. He had a torn disc in his back and had scaled six of the world’s highest peaks while carrying the injury. It is no less of an accomplishment because the level where he has the tear serves as a shock absorber as he moves.

Also Read

PAF Commends Shehroze Kashif Over His Successful K2 Summit
PAF Commends Shehroze Kashif Over His Successful K2 Summit

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu has felicitated Shehroze Kashif, who...

Finally having his surgery, Shehroze is now recovering. In order to complete his ambition of climbing all 14 of the world’s highest peaks—10 of which he has already accomplished at the tender age of 20—he has urged all Pakistanis to pray for him. This is Shehroze’s narrative:

Advertisement

People are hoping for the champion’s quick recovery so he can resume his heroic work and continue to make us proud:

Inspiring Story Of Pakistan's Youngest Mountain Climber

Inspiring Story Of Pakistan's Youngest Mountain Climber

 

Also Read

Shehroze Kashif: Youngest climber on planet to summit 9 8-thousanders
Shehroze Kashif: Youngest climber on planet to summit 9 8-thousanders

Shehroze Kashif of Pakistan reached the top of 8,035-meter Gasherbrum-II. The youngest...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Fifa World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals Schedule and How to Watch live streaming?
Fifa World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals Schedule and How to Watch live streaming?
Mark Wood returns for England's second Pakistan Test
Mark Wood returns for England's second Pakistan Test
Luis Enrique quits after Spain's World Cup exit
Luis Enrique quits after Spain's World Cup exit
Kenya's Jelimo receives her bronze medal from London 2012 Olympics
Kenya's Jelimo receives her bronze medal from London 2012 Olympics
I-League victory for Aizawl FC who edged out NEROCA FC 1-0
I-League victory for Aizawl FC who edged out NEROCA FC 1-0
'Brazil more than just Neymar and Vinicius' says Zlatko Dalic
'Brazil more than just Neymar and Vinicius' says Zlatko Dalic
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story