PCB announces Fakhar Zaman will undergo his rehabilitation in London.

Shaheen Shah Afridi made remarkable progress and is on course to fully recuperate in time for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Fakhar stumbled while fielding and fell awkwardly on his right knee during ACC T20 Asia Cup final in Dubai.

KARACHI: Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman will receive his rehabilitation in London, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated on Thursday. He will go to the UK for this reason Friday evening.

The fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has made remarkable progress and is on course to fully recuperate in time for the T20 World Cup in Australia, according to the PCB.

In a statement PCB said that “Fakhar Zaman will depart for London on Friday to undergo rehabilitation. As per the protocols, the PCB has scheduled his medical appointments with specialists who will be providing the best medical care for his rehabilitation,”

“During his stay in London, the PCB will make all relevant logistical arrangements for Fakhar and he will remain under the supervision of the PCB Advisory Panel, which includes Dr Imtiaz Ahmad and Dr Zafar Iqbal — who are also treating Shaheen Shah Afridi.”

During the ACC T20 Asia Cup final in Dubai, Fakhar stumbled while fielding and fell awkwardly on his right knee.

It was said, “The PCB is also pleased to advise and update that Shaheen Shah Afridi is making excellent progress in his rehabilitation in London and is on track to make a full recovery in time for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022,”

Without specifically mentioning it, the spokesman also appeared to address Shahid Afridi’s claims that PCB is not covering Shaheen Afridi’s expenditures while she is in London.

The spokesman said that “It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment.”

Former captain Shahid Afridi had earlier asserted in a TV program that Shaheen Shah Afridi was handling all aspects of his recovery in the UK on his own and that the PCB wasn’t supportive of the fast bowler.

