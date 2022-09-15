PCB announces squad for England series & T20 world cup

Muhammad Wasim announces 18 men squad for England series & T20 world cup.

Babar Azam captain & Shadab Khan Vice-Captain.

Shan Masood returns to squad after his consistent performance.

PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) has announced its squad for the upcoming England series & ICC T20 World cup 2022 in Australia.

Babar Azam will lead the Pakistan side once again with the experience All-Rounder Shadab Khan as Vice- Captain.

2 new players are also included in the 18 men squad based for England series based on their performance in the National T20 cup and they are Aamir Jamal and Abrar Ahmed.

Despite their poor performance in the Asia T20 cup PCB has given Fakhar Zaman and Asif Ali once more change to showcase their performance and get back in their original form.

Shan Masood is set to make a comeback as he has shown his performance in the English county cup playing and leading Derbyshire county team.

Shaheen Shah Afridi who is under rehabilitation and recovery from his injury is rested for England series by he is included in the squad for T20 world cup and will lead the pace attack at the mega event.

Muhammad Wasim Jr. is set to make his return in the squad for both England series and T20 world cup after recovering from injury.

Below Tweet by PCB for England series

Despite makes few changes in the squad for the series against England, PCB has made some more changes for the upcoming T20 world cup 2022 being played in Australia.

Muhammad Wasim Jr. and Shaheen Shah Afridi will return to the squad as main pace attack for Pakistan team.

Below Tweet by PCB for T20 World Cup 2022:

After several years of wait. Shan Masood will be playing in the mega event of the ICC T20 world cup 2022 in Australia.

Despite not being able to bat in the whole Asia T20 cup Haider Ali is included in the squad and will get a chance to play as the middle order batsmen in the mega event in Australia.

Pakistan will play the opening T20 match against England on 20th September 2022 in Karachi at 7:30 pm.

