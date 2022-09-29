Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
 PCB begins “disciplinary actions” against an employee over NHPC recordings

 PCB begins “disciplinary actions” against an employee over NHPC recordings

Articles
Advertisement
 PCB begins “disciplinary actions” against an employee over NHPC recordings

 PCB begins “disciplinary actions” against an employee over NHPC recordings

Advertisement
  •  PCB begins “disciplinary actions” against an employee over NHPC recordings.
  • One individual released videos and images from within NHPC on his private social media platforms.
  • The individual has apologized and removed the unapproved and sanctioned content from his social media channels.
Advertisement

Disciplinary action has been taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) against an employee due to widely circulated recordings and images taken inside the National High Performance Centre Lahore (NHPC).

According to the PCB, “one individual released videos and images from within the National High Performance Centre on his private social media platforms.” As a result, the PCB “conducted an internal inquiry.”

A PCB employee’s guest, according to the investigation, was “the gentleman” who put the recordings and pictures on social media.

The individual (who is not a PCB employee) has apologized for his acts and removed the unapproved and sanctioned content from his social media channels, the national cricket governing body noted. “The PCB has commenced disciplinary processes against that employee,” it continued.

It should be mentioned that at various points, a user uploaded videos of PCB offices, the ground, and the National High Performance Center (NHPC) to the social media app TikTok.

Also Read

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy squads and schedule released by PCB
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy squads and schedule released by PCB

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy squads and schedule released by PCB. After the National T20...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story