PCB begins “disciplinary actions” against an employee over NHPC recordings.

One individual released videos and images from within NHPC on his private social media platforms.

The individual has apologized and removed the unapproved and sanctioned content from his social media channels.

Disciplinary action has been taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) against an employee due to widely circulated recordings and images taken inside the National High Performance Centre Lahore (NHPC).

According to the PCB, “one individual released videos and images from within the National High Performance Centre on his private social media platforms.” As a result, the PCB “conducted an internal inquiry.”

A PCB employee’s guest, according to the investigation, was “the gentleman” who put the recordings and pictures on social media.

The individual (who is not a PCB employee) has apologized for his acts and removed the unapproved and sanctioned content from his social media channels, the national cricket governing body noted. “The PCB has commenced disciplinary processes against that employee,” it continued.

It should be mentioned that at various points, a user uploaded videos of PCB offices, the ground, and the National High Performance Center (NHPC) to the social media app TikTok.

