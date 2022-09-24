Advertisement
PCB hires two English coaches for Central Punjab & Sindh

  • PCB hires two English coaches for Central Punjab & Sindh.
  • Paul Franks will lead Central Punjab.
  • Paul Nixon will lead Sindh’s team.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has hired the services of two English coaches for domestic sides in preparation for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Paul Franks will lead Central Punjab, and Paul Nixon will lead Sindh’s team in the forthcoming Quaid e Azam Trophy, according to sources within the PCB.

The Quaid e Azam Trophy 2022 season will get under way on September 27 in various parts of the nation. Paul Franks, who played in one ODI for England in 2000, is now Nottinghamshire County’s assistant coach. Another Nottinghamshire coach, Bilal Shafayat, who will serve as the fielding coach for Central Punjab, will join him.

Along with Paul Franks, Abdul Razzaq, Central Punjab’s current head coach, will serve in the same capacity.

Paul Nixon, another ex-England cricketer, will play for Sindh’s team in the competition. Nixon has played for England in 19 One-Day Internationals and 355 first-class games.

The head coach of Leicestershire County Cricket Club is Nixon. He will collaborate with the team’s current coaching staff during the setup.

Sources within the PCB have verified that the board is also hiring at least four more foreign coaches for a variety of support staff coaching positions with other teams.

