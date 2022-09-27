PCB pay PKR1 million to Saqlain Mushtaq for his knee treatment

The former cricket player reportedly received knee surgery at PCB’s expense.

PCB accepted the aforementioned sum since Saqlain sustained a knee injury while working with the national players.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would give head coach Saqlain Mushtaq PKR1 million for his knee surgery, as per reports.

More information now indicates that the coach hasn’t received the aforementioned sum. However, it received the necessary permissions from PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and chief medical officer Dr. Najeeb Soomro.

According to renowned sports journalist Abdul Majid Bhatti, who broke this story, the PCB accepted the aforementioned sum since Saqlain sustained a knee injury while working with the national players.

Bhatti went on to say that the PKR 1 million approved sum would be transferred to Saqlain’s account as soon as possible.

