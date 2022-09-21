PCB releases the Pakistan Junior League schedule.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the schedule for the inaugural Gaddafi Stadium season of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

On Thursday, October 6 under the GSL lights, the inaugural encounter of the competition between Gujranwala Giants and Mardan Warriors will go down in history as a first of its kind.

Against October 7, Bahawalpur Royals will take on Hyderabad Hunters in the tournament’s opening game, which will also be played under lights.

The 15-day event will feature a total of 19 matches, including 15 round matches, four playoffs, and the championship match on October 21. (Friday). Five games in the single-league format will be played by each of the six clubs (one against each of the five teams).

Four doubleheaders will be held in the inaugural edition, all on weekends, to give local cricket fans an extended opportunity to watch the next generation of cricket stars compete under the guidance of team mentors Sir Vivian Richards (Gwadar Sharks), Shahid Afridi (Mardan Warriors), Shoaib Malik (Gujranwala Giants), Imran Tahir (Bahawalpur Royals), Daren Sammy (Hyderabad Hunters), and Colin Munro (R

The tournament’s first match will be played between the Rawalpindi Raiders and the Gwadar Sharks on the first doubleheader day (Saturday, October 8). The second game of the day will feature Gujranwala Giants vs. Bahawalpur Royals.

There are 15 games that will be played under lights in addition to the day-night contests. The night games (single-headers) begin at 8pm, while the day-night games begin at 3:30pm. At 8 o’clock, the tournament final will begin as well.

The National High Performance Centre in Lahore is now hosting the Engro Cricket Coaching Project as part of the PCB Pathway Program, where the local players are continuing their PJL preparation.

At the start of the tournament support period, which starts on September 28, the international players will join their respective teams. In the first week of October, the international mentors will begin working with their teams. During the event support period, all six teams will begin practicing with their squads and coaching staff.

The Gaddafi Stadium will serve as the site for all games.

Dates for the Pakistan Junior League in 2022:

7 October – Bahawalpur Royals vs Hyderabad Hunters

8 October – Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gwadar Sharks; Gujranwala Giants vs Bahawalpur Royals

9 October – Hyderabad Hunters vs Gwadar Sharks; Rawalpindi Raiders vs Mardan Warriors

10 October – Bahawalpur Royals vs Mardan Warriors

11 October – Hyderabad Hunters vs Rawalpindi Raiders

13 October – Mardan Warriors vs Hyderabad Hunters

14 October – Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gujranwala Giants; Bahawalpur Royals vs Gwadar Sharks

15 October – Hyderabad Hunters vs Gujranwala Giants; Bahawalpur Royals vs Rawalpindi Raiders

16 October – Mardan Warriors vs Gwadar Sharks

18 October – Qualifier 1 (1 vs 2)

20 October – Qualifier 2 (Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner Eliminator)

21 October – Final (Qualifier 1 Winner vs Qualifier 2 Winner)

Time of the match:

All single-headers – 8pm

