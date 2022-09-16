PCB replied to Shahid Khan Afridi”s statement regarding Shaheen Afridi’s treatment.

The disturbing information provided by former captain Shahid Khan Afridi regarding pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s knee rehabilitation in London drew a swift response from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The flamboyant all-rounder asserted that Shaheen’s rehabilitation and medical care were not being financially supported by the PCB.

However, the cricket governing body stated in a statement—without specifically mentioning Shahid—that it has always been in charge of organizing the medical care and rehabilitation of all of the players and will continue to do so going forward.

PCB gave statement on Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen’s medical treatment, “It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment,”

Fakhar Zaman to leave for London on Friday to undergo rehab for knee injury, Shaheen making excellent recovery as PCB remains committed to looking after medical and rehab of its players. Advertisement Complete details here ⤵️https://t.co/YjLImw5ZHQ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 15, 2022

According to the statement, Fakhar will leave for London today (Friday) to begin his rehabilitation after landing awkwardly on his right knee while fielding during the ACC T20 Asia Cup final in Dubai.

Statement says, “As per the protocols, the PCB has scheduled his medical appointments with specialists who will be providing the best medical care for his rehabilitation.”

The PCB added that Fakhar will continue to be supervised by its advisory group and that it will “make all appropriate logistical arrangements for him.”

Shaheen is being treated by the doctors on the advisory panel as well, and they say that he is recovering well in London and will be ready for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

