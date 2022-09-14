PCB: Selection tough because of poor performance

One-two punch for Pakistan selectors.

Selectors hold meeting in front of team announcement.

Sarfaraz Ahmed might be included in the squad.

PCB (The Pakistan Cricket Board) should finish the squad for the seven-match series against England in a couple days.

While the world cup cut-off date for team submission for PCB is September 15.

The top selector Mohammad Wasim, captain Babar Azam, and head coach Saqlain Mushtaq reportedly had a meeting on Tuesday and would likely have another one over the next two days to settle on the team’s composition for the forthcoming international matches.

It is unlikely that Pakistan will go on to meet the deadline set forth by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to name the team for the World Cup and might request an extension.

“We have not yet requested the ICC for any extension in deadline but that is possible if the selectors desire so. There have been traditions where the ICC in some cases has given extra time to a member country to submit names for important events. I think the situation would get clear within the next two days,” a source within the board said.

The national selectors are unsure at this time whether all of the players who represented Pakistan in the Asia Cup are totally fit to face England, with the exception of Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is receiving rehabilitation in London.

“The injury to Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani is a real concern. Selectors are waiting for the expert opinion on cricketers’ injury status before finalizing the team for the England series, a source confided to the publication.

According to the report, Afridi wouldn’t be able to participate in the first five games against England and may be chosen to play in at least one of the remaining games before the tri-series trip to New Zealand.

Mohammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper-batsman who played the past two Asia Cup games despite having knee issues, is also most likely to sit out at least the first part of the series against England.

The extent of Shadab’s injuries is also not yet known. However, before the squad leaves for New Zealand in the first week of October, all of these injured players have time to become healthy and prepared.

The decision to send a second wicketkeeper with the team to Australia is currently one of the difficult decisions that selectors must make.

If the selectors decide to use a second wicket-keeper for the T20 World Cup, he will probably have an opportunity to play against England.

For at least the first half of the England series, Sarfaraz Ahmed may be required to keep wickets against England. The backup wicket-keeper may then be seen travelling with the squad in those situation.

“Option of including one extra player in the T20 World Cup squad on all expenses paid by the ‘PCB’ is also under consideration,” the sources said.

“Apart from a 15-member squad, one of two extra players may be included in the team for the tri-series and later for the World Cup. However, these players would only participate in the World Cup, if some genuine injury problems erupt in between. Chances, however, are there that a reserve wicketkeeper may be included in the 15-member World Cup team, at the expense of a genuine batter.”

