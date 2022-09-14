PCB to announce squad for T20 series & world cup tomorrow

PCB will reveal national squads tomorrow at 4:30pm.

Squads will be declared for T20I series,T20 World Cup 2022.

Pak vs Eng. T20 series will start on September 20.

PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) will announce their squad for the seven-match T20I series against England , the tri-series in New Zealand.

The same squad will also be playing in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022.

On Thursday, September 15, at 4:30 pm, PCB Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim will reveal the teams in the media conference room.

“All PCB-accredited journalists and their photographers/videographers are invited to attend the presser and are requested to be inside the hall latest by 4:15pm,” read the statement.

For the series, which is set to start on September 20 at the National Stadium Karachi, England will travel to Pakistan.

The T20 World Cup will start on October 16, while the tri-series will start on October 7, 2022.

