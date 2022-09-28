Phil Mickelson, three others drop out of LIV Golf lawsuit

Phil Mickelson and three other golfers backed out of a lawsuit filed.

Phil Mickelson and three other golfers backed out of a lawsuit filed last month against the PGA Tour over its decision to punish players.

Who competed on the new LIV Golf circuit.

Phil Mickelson, who has six major championships among his 45 PGA Tour wins, has asked to be dropped from the complaint, as have Talor Gooch, Ian Poulter, and Hudson Swafford.

The players’ decision to withdraw from the case comes roughly a month after the PGA Tour adopted substantial adjustments to combat the persistent threat posed by LIV Golf, including bigger purses and an earnings assurance mechanism.

The $255 million LIV series is funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which critics claim is a vehicle for the country to try to alter its image in light of criticism of its human rights record.

“I am focused on moving forward and extremely happy being a part of LIV, while also grateful for my time on the Tour,” Mickelson said in a statement provided by LIV Golf.

“I am pleased that the players on Tour are finally being heard, respected, and valued and are benefitting from the changes recently implemented.

“With LIV’s involvement in these issues, the players’ rights will be protected, and I no longer feel it is necessary for me to be part of the proceedings.”

Mickelson and a lengthy number of golfers sued in early August over the company’s decision to suspend players, including Mickelson, from competing on the new LIV Golf circuit.

In July, it was reported that the US Justice Department was looking into whether the PGA Tour violated antitrust laws by opposing the LIV Golf circuit.

LIV stands with the players whom the PGA Tour has treated so poorly, but we also recognize that to be successful, we no longer need a wide array of players to be on the suit," LIV said in a statement. "We have our players' backs and will press our case in court against the PGA's anti-competitive behavior." The case also gave insight on the whereabouts of Mickelson, who took a self-imposed hiatus in February after parts from an unauthorised biography revealed he had termed the Saudis "scary" but was willing to overlook their human rights record. The lawsuit claims that Mickelson was suspended by the PGA Tour in March for, among other things, attempting to recruit players for LIV Golf, and that his appeal was dismissed. According to the lawsuit, Mickelson asked for reinstatement in June, but his request was denied due to his involvement in the inaugural LIV event earlier that month. In addition to dismissing Mickelson's plea, the lawsuit stated that the golfer would be barred from seeking reinstatement until March 2023, which would be extended until March 2024 if he competed in the second LIV event. Mickelson's suspension was finally disclosed in June, just after he teed off in the inaugural LIV event, when the PGA Tour announced its intention to suspend all members who joined the lucrative series and warned that anyone else who joined would suffer the same punishment.