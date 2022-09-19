Phil Salt says PSL has given good wicket conditions in Pakistan

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) experience, according to.

England’s wicket-keeper batsman Phil Salt, has given him.

Other players a “quite excellent notion of conditions and wickets in Pakistan.”

Phil Salt claimed that having squad players participate in the PSL is a “really significant feature” for the England team.

He is also a favorite of England’s XI in the first round of T20Is.

At least 11 members of the current England squad playing in Pakistan are PSL veterans. Salt, who has played for both Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars, is one of them.

“We’ve got a good idea obviously, played here for three years, and been part of winning campaign at Lahore Qalandars. So, I’ve played around the country, and I am aware of the different conditions, how different pitches play and when you come in to play in away series [for your country].

Stuff like that can only help you, and it’s not just me, it’s a lot of the squad that have come over here and played PSL”.

“We’ve spoken as a group quite a lot about what different surfaces might do and how it’s best to play on them,” said the cricketer who has represented England in eight ODIs and four T20Is.

It simply gives you such a better sense of what to expect and what the top bowlers do on these sorts of pitches, so he felt it was very vital to travel to Pakistan for PSL and play before we come out here,” the English cricketer remarked.

Salt discussed his thoughts on Pakistan’s wickets, stating that they differ from those in other parts of the subcontinent and give off the impression of being virtually exclusive because they don’t bounce much yet are still pretty rapid.

“The only wicket I’ve played on which is similar to Karachi or Lahore would probably be Sharjah,” he added.

Many bowlers and batters who have competed in the PSL have done well on these wickets, according to Salt, which is a significant plus for the team.

The English cricketer responded to a question by saying that the series against Pakistan will be crucial for his team and that they are looking forward to doing well and building confidence before the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

The England batsman, however, said that Pakistan is a “really tough side” and that if England wants to win the series, they would need to play very well.

“We’re obviously very aware of how good Pakistan are, the side that takes some beating, especially at home, we obviously respect them massively as a side. And we know that if we want to come away with the series, we’re going to have to play some really good cricket all the way through,” he said.

“It is an important series. I imagine every country right now would probably be wanting to sort of hit the World Cup run. So, it’s very important that we pick up a little bit of rhythm here and put Pakistan under pressure, and I know that’s not what you want, but we put Pakistan under pressure and aim to get off to the best start that we can,” the England cricketer concluded.