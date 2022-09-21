PM Youth Talent Hunt hockey trials will begin today at Mardan.

Directorate of Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University will hold the trials for the Women.

Trials have been rescheduled due to the flood situation.

Advertisement

PESHAWAR: PM Youth Talent Hunt hockey trials will begin today at Mardan. Directorate of Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University will hold the trials for the Women

Under the sponsorship of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University and University of Peshawar, women’s and men’s hockey trials for the Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt Program will begin on September 21, 2022 at the General Ehsan Sports Complex in Mardan.

Speaking to reporters, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University deputy director of sports Mariyyah Samin Jan and director general of sports and former international athlete Bahre Karam provided the dates for the Men’s and Women’s trials that would be held at the Gen Ehsan Sports Complex in Mardan.

According to Mariyyah Samin Jan, the Directorate of Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University will hold the trials for the Women Under Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Talent Hunt Program with assistance from the Director General Sports Higher Education Commission, Islamabad.

According to Mariyyah Samin Jan, the trials have been rescheduled due to the flood situation. As a result, trials in Mardan will now take place on September 21–22, 2022 from 9.00 a.m.–3.00 p.m., and trials in Hazara districts will take place on September 29–30, 2022 from 9.00 a.m.–3.00 p.m. at the Abbottabad Police Hockey ground. Participants must be between the ages of

Following the trials in Hazara, the same trials would be held on October 4-5, 2022 from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm at Makhan Bagh Hockey Stadium in Swat. Following the hockey trials, the same trials would be held on October 12–13, 2022 from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm at Qazi Mohib Hockey Stadium in Bannu.

Advertisement

Raffaqat Ali Naz, project director for the Prime Minister’s Youth Talent Hunt, will also go to the auditions, according to her.

Director General Sports Bahre Karam stated that all preparations for the trials for Men, which will be held by the Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar, have been made in plenty of time.

According to a revised schedule, the men’s hockey trials will now take place at the Mardan Sports Complex on September 25 and 26, and at the Hazara Region on September 29 and 30. On October 3 and 4, the Qazi Mohib Hockey Complex will host the Bannu region’s trials, while the Swat region’s trials will take place in Makhan Bagh in Swat on October 7 and 8.

The Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program seeks out new talent in 10 female and 12 male Games so that Pakistani athletes can be taught by qualified coaches for upcoming national and international competitions, according to Bahr Karam, who is also the Chief Organizer for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He stated that Sheza Fatima, the Prime Minister’s Special Adviser, would also travel to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to see the trials. According to Bahre Karam, the young people will be able to show off their talent in many Games thanks to these trials.

Also Read