PML-N submits resolution for removal of Ramiz Raja from chairmanship of PCB.

Ramiz Raja says unnecessary controversy was triggered for Shaheen Shah Afridi

Ramiz Raja should be removed as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) tabled to the Punjab Assembly on Monday.

Sadia Taimoor, a member of the opposition, introduced the resolution in the House.

It was claimed in the resolution’s language that Ramiz is currently unable to lead a national organization like PCB. The shocking loss of Pakistan in the Asia Cup has devastated the entire country.

The resolution demanded that the PCB chairman be fired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The resolution noted that the national cricket team had a major lack of strategy, training, and management, all of which were noticed quite substantially.

Ramiz should be promptly relieved of his duties as Chairperson because of his abject failure to carry out his obligations, according to the resolution.

