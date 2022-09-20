Poland skipper Robert Lewandowski to sport Ukraine captain’s armband in Qatar

Kalyan Chaubey says will maintain FIFA guidelines
Robert Lewandowski will wear the armbands of both Poland and Ukraine during the World Cup in Qatar.
Tuesday at the Polish national stadium in Warsaw, Ukraine head coach Andriy Shevchenko presented the Barcelona star with the blue and yellow armband.
“Thank you,” Shevchenko tweeted Lewandowski on Tuesday. “It was a pleasure to meet you! It will be an honor for me to carry this captain’s armband in the colors of Ukraine to the World Cup.”
Poland qualified for the World Cup after defeating Sweden in a playoff in March, while Wales defeated Ukraine in the last European qualifying match in June.
“The whole country is affected by the war, everyone is in danger,” Shevchenko told Polish media.
“And at the same time, everyone is working and doing what they can to contribute and help others, to support the country. Soccer players are no exception.
“This is also a message to the world — we are fighting, we are still alive, and we will never give up.”
In Group C in Qatar, Poland will meet Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico.
