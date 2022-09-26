Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 squad & schedule announced

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and Cricket Associations Championship begin, on Tuesday, September 27, ushering in the second stage of 2022–23 campaign.

This comes after the National T20 and Cricket Associations T20 tournaments were successful.

National men’s chief selector Muhammad Wasim has finalised the teams for both competitions after consulting with the six Cricket Associations.

In the 10-round group stage of the two-month Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab will be led by Yasir Shah, Azhar Ali, Khalid Usman, Umar Amin, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Hasan Ali.

The first five round matches will take place in the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, and the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad. The final five round matches will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, the stadiums in Abbottabad, and the stadiums in Rawalpindi. The tournament’s championship game will take place from November 26 to 30. The location of the final will be revealed soon.

As part of its efforts to encourage and reward top-performing cricketers, the PCB recently increased the match fees for its players participating in domestic cricket. To that end, it has offered PKR17 million for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, with the winning team receiving PKR10 million and the runner-up receiving PKR5 million. Players of the competition, best batters, best bowlers, and best wicketkeepers will all receive PKR 500,000 each for their outstanding performances. The winner of the championship round will receive PKR 50,000.

The first eight-round matches from Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi will be captured by nine High-Definition cameras and beamed across the globe through PCB’s official YouTube channel. The live-stream schedule for the last two rounds will be shared in due course, while the final will be televised on National sports channel.

Below are the rosters for each of the six cricket associations. In the first game of the tournament, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the defending champions, will play Balochistan in Abbottabad’s Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

The second XI teams from each of the six Cricket Associations will compete in the Cricket Associations Championship, which will also start on September 27 and be played on a double round robin schedule. Instead of the tournament’s customary three-day matches, the PCB has instituted four-day matches to increase competition.

The matches will take place between September 27 and November 23, with three of the matches from rounds six through eight taking place at Bugti Stadium in Quetta. At the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi, Sindh, the reigning champions, will play Central Punjab in the first round encounter.

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 squads:

Balochistan – Yasir Shah (c), Azeem Ghumman, Haris Sohail, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akif Javed, Ali Waqas, Ammad Butt, Asad Shafiq, Ayyaz Tassawar, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Imran Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shehzad and Taj Wali

Central Punjab – Azhar Ali (c), Aamir Yameen, Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Daniyal, Ahmed Shahzad, Ali Shan, Hunain Shah, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Saad, Qasim Akram, Tayyab Tahir, Umaid Asif, Usama Mir and Waqas Maqsood

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Khalid Usman (c), Ashfaq Ahmed, Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Arshad Ullah, Ihsanullah, Imran Khan Snr, Irfanullah Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Nabi Gul, Rehan Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan and Waqar Ahmed

Northern – Umar Amin (c), Abdul Faseh, Ather Mehmood, Faizan Riaz, Kashif Ali, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Huraira, Musa Khan, Nauman Ali, Rohail Nazir, Sarmad Bhatti, Umer Waheed, Waqas Ahmed and Zeeshan Malik

Sindh – Saud Shakeel (c), Abrar Ahmed, Asif Mehmood, Fawad Alam, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Aasghar, Muhammad Umar, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saad Khan, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Syed Faraz Ali and Zahid Mahmood

Southern Punjab – Hasan Ali (c), Ahmed Bashir, Ali Usman, Hassan Khan, Imran Rafiq, Maqbool Ahmad, Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Salman Ali Agha, Sameen Gull, Sharoon Siraj, Umer Siddique, Usman Salahuddin, Yousaf Baber and Zain Abbas

Cricket Associations Championship 2022-23 squads:

Balochistan – Bismillah Khan (c), Aftab Ahmed, Fahad Iqbal, Gohar Faiz, Hazrat Wali, Jalat Khan, Muhammad Ibrahim Snr., Muhammad Junaid, Muhammad Shahid, Najeebullah Achakzai, Nasir Khan, Raza-ul Hassan, Shehbaz Khan, Taimur Ali and Tariq Jameel

Central Punjab – Saif Badar (c), Abdul Sammad, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Shafiq, Ali Zaryab, Ameer Hamza, Bilal Asif, Bilawal Iqbal, Fahad Munir, Imran Dogar, Irfan Khan Niazi, Muhammad Waheed, Nisar Ahmed, Rizwan Hussain and Umar Akmal

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Israrullah (c), Adil Naz, Amir Azmat, Maaz Ahmed Sadaqat, Maaz Khan, Mehran Ibrahim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Imran, Niaz Khan, Saqib Jamil, Usman Tariq, Zeeshan Khan and Zubair Khan

Northern – Umair Masood (c), Ali Imran, Ali Sarfraz, Aqib Liaqat, Hassan Raza, Mohammad Arham, Mohammad Ismail, Munir Riaz, Nasir Nawaz, Shadab Majeed, Syed Aqib Shah, Taimur Sultan, Umar Khan, Zaman Khan and Ziad Khan

Sindh – Hassan Mohsin (c), Ammad Alam, Arish Ali Khan, Asif Ali Jnr, Danish Aziz, Junaid Ilyas, Kashif Iqbal, Majid Asghar, Mohammad Taha, Muhammad Ali Khan, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Suleman, Rameez Aziz, Shehzar Mohammad and Tabish Khan

Southern Punjab – Moinuddin (c), Abdul Rehman Muzammil, Faisal Akram, Humayun Altaf, Majid Ali, Mohammad Sadaqat, Muhammad Jahangir, Muhammad Junaid Awan, Muhammad Shehzad, Muhammad Umair, Rahat Ali, Rameez Alam, Tahir Hussain, Waqar Hussain and Zeeshan Ashraf

