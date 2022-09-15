Rachael Haynes retires from International cricket

Rachael Haynes, vice captain and World Cup champion for Australia.

Has announced her retirement from international competition.

Rachael Haynes has been a key player for the all-conquering Australians, prevailing upon two 50 and three Twenty20 World Cups. In addition to gold in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Haynes played 77 one-day internationals, 84 T20 matches, and six Test matches for Australia since making her debut in 2009. She has retired from state cricket but will participate in the 2022 Big Bash.

“To be a leader within this environment has been the greatest privilege of my career,” Haynes said.

“To all the team-mates across my career, you are the reason I’ve played as long as I have. You’ve inspired me to be better every day.”

The left-hander made a stunning recovery after being dropped in 2013, averaging 34.81 in Tests, 39.76 in ODIs, and 26.56 in T20s.

Following Meg Lanning’s injury and six months after being recalled in 2017, she led Australia to a draw in the Ashes that allowed them to keep the urn.

She later joined forces with Alyssa Healy to establish a potent opening pair in one-day international cricket, and this year, she finished behind Healy as the second-highest scorer in the 50-over World Cup with 130 against England in her team’s opening game.

Matthew Mott took over the England men’s white-ball teams when skipper Lanning took an indefinite leave from cricket last month, leaving Australia without a head coach at the moment.

The next T20 World Cup begins in February.

Thanks Rach!! Thanks for everything you’ve done for me, for the game and for everyone around you. Miss you already!! @RachaelHaynes pic.twitter.com/mDael0vHMs — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) September 14, 2022

Advertisement Thank you Rach! I had the honour of receiving my ODI cap from you and my NSW cap. You’ve been a fantastic leader in all teams you play for and certainly had a huge impact on the game of cricket. You will be sorely missed but I look forward to playing you one last time in the WBBL pic.twitter.com/iLuNyiN9eT — Ashleigh Gardner (@akgardner97) September 14, 2022

