Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rachael Haynes retires from International cricket

Rachael Haynes retires from International cricket

Articles
Advertisement
Rachael Haynes retires from International cricket

Rachael Haynes retires from International cricket

Advertisement
  • Rachael Haynes, vice captain and World Cup champion for Australia.
  • Has announced her retirement from international competition.
Advertisement

Rachael Haynes has been a key player for the all-conquering Australians, prevailing upon two 50 and three Twenty20 World Cups.

In addition to gold in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“To be a leader within this environment has been the greatest privilege of my career,” Haynes said.

Advertisement

“To all the team-mates across my career, you are the reason I’ve played as long as I have. You’ve inspired me to be better every day.”

The left-hander made a stunning recovery after being dropped in 2013, averaging 34.81 in Tests, 39.76 in ODIs, and 26.56 in T20s.

Following Meg Lanning’s injury and six months after being recalled in 2017, she led Australia to a draw in the Ashes that allowed them to keep the urn.

She later joined forces with Alyssa Healy to establish a potent opening pair in one-day international cricket, and this year, she finished behind Healy as the second-highest scorer in the 50-over World Cup with 130 against England in her team’s opening game.

Matthew Mott took over the England men’s white-ball teams when skipper Lanning took an indefinite leave from cricket last month, leaving Australia without a head coach at the moment.

The next T20 World Cup begins in February.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

London Marathon includes Non-Binary option
London Marathon includes Non-Binary option

The non-binary gender option will be available. For the first time in...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story