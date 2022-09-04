In spite of India’s bowlers not being as “glamorous” as their Pakistani counterparts in the Asia Cup Twenty20 competition,

In spite of India’s bowlers not being as “glamorous” as their Pakistani counterparts in the Asia Cup Twenty20 competition, coach Rahul Dravid stated on Saturday that he is still faith in them. Due to political difficulties, the bitter rivals only ever face off in multi-nation competitions, and they will do so on Sunday at the Super Four stage in Dubai.

After India defeated Pakistan in the group round, the two Asian powerhouses will clash for the second time in the competition. When asked if Pakistan had a stronger bowling lineup, Dravid responded, “They are a terrific bowling team, but we also bowled well to restrict them to 147 (in the first match).” On the eve of the well-known game, the former captain told reporters: “(Our bowling) might not appear very spectacular, but in terms of outcomes, we got some people that deliver results.”

Avesh Khan, a pace bowler, is still questionable for the crucial game. Avesh has been ill, but maybe he will be well for tomorrow or the rest of the competition, added Dravid. Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Yuzvendra Chahal are the speed alternatives for India’s bowling unit, which is led by veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Axar Patel, who took Ravindra Jadeja’s spot due to injury, and Yuzvendra Chahal are the spin possibilities.

In Dravid’s opinion, the team will be put to the test in tight contests against Pakistan before the T20 World Cup in October-November.

Dravid remarked, “We know Pakistan is a formidable squad and it is a hard encounter. “There will be a full house and these games always have an advantage, so it’s beneficial to engage in contests like these that put you to the test. Playing in these competitions before the World Cup is a fantastic idea.”

Three of Pakistan’s fast bowlers, including star quick Shaheen Shah Afridi, suffered injuries, but Naseem Shah’s rapid bowling has kept the opposition’s batters on their toes. The 19-year-old Naseem, who has taken four wickets in two games and clocked speeds of above 90 mph, has given pace bowler Haris Rauf confidence despite Shaheen’s absence, according to Rauf.

Rauf stated, “The manner Naseem bowled in the past two games has given me the confidence. “In bowling, partnerships are crucial as well. Shaheen and I have been playing for a while. I used to be at ease with Shaheen. However, thanks to Naseem, I am bowling in a scenario where I feel at ease.”

