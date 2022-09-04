Rahul Dravid says India’s bowling not ‘glamorous’ like Pakistan

“We know Pakistan is a good team and it is a difficult match.”

Pace bowler Avesh Khan stays doubtful for the key clash.

Dravid believes high-pressure matches against Pakistan remain good.

Advertisement

Rahul Dravid, India coach on Saturday said he stays sure about his bowlers in spite of them not being as “glamorous.”

As their Pakistan partners in the Asia Cup Twenty20 competition.

The main adversaries, who just play each other in multi-country competitions because of political pressures, will conflict in the Super Four phase in Dubai on Sunday.

It will be the second gathering for the two Asian goliaths in the opposition after India defeated Pakistan in the gathering stage.

“They are a decent bowling side, however we likewise bowled well to confine them to 147 (in the principal match),” Rahul Dravid said on being found out if Pakistan have a superior bowling line-up.

“At the end of the day bowling analysis is the most important thing. You are judged by the results you produce. I respect their bowling but I am very confident that we have a good bowling attack that produces results.”

Advertisement

The previous chief, just before the high-profile match, told journalists: “(Our bowling) probably won’t look extremely alluring yet as far as results we got a few people who produce results.”

Pace bowler Avesh Khan stays suspicious for the key conflict.

“Avesh has been under the weather but hopefully he should be okay for tomorrow or for the later part of the tournament,” said Dravid.

India’s bowling, drove by experienced seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya as speed choices followed by spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel, who supplanted the harmed Ravindra Jadeja.

Rahul accepts high-pressure matches against Pakistan stay a decent test for the group in front of the T20 World Cup in October-November.

“We realize Pakistan is a decent group and it is a difficult match,” said Dravid.

Advertisement

“It will be a packed stadium and there is always an edge to these games and it’s good to play such games where you are tested. It’s good to play such tournaments before the World Cup.”

Pakistan endured injury blows with three of their quick bowlers including pro speedy Shaheen Shah Afridi, however Naseem Shah’s express speed has kept the resistance batsmen attentive.

Pace bowler Haris Rauf demands the 19-year-old Naseem, who has taken four wickets in two matches and timekeepers rates of more than 90 mph, has given him certainty regardless of Shaheen’s nonattendance.

“The way Naseem bowled in the last two matches, that has given me the confidence,” said Rauf. “Partnerships are important in bowling as well. I have been playing with Shaheen for a while. I used to be relaxed when Shaheen is around. But seeing Naseem, I am getting the situation I am comfortable to bowl in.” Advertisement

Advertisement Also Read Fraser-Pryce: Jackson hands first 100m loss of the season Shericka Jackson of Jamaica won the women's 100-meter race on Friday. Diamond... Advertisement Advertisement