Ramiz Raja brushes aside criticism directed towards current national cricket squad.

Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), dismissed the criticism leveled against the current national cricket squad, claiming that the team is third for a reason. The team is capable of winning the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup, which begins next month, according to the board chairman.

As he came at the National Stadium in Karachi to attend the first match of the seven-match T20I series against England, he made this statement. Pakistan was trounced by the tourists by six wickets.

The PCB chief said, “This is an extremely crucial series for the preparation of the World Cup. We welcome England back. We worked very hard to bring England to Pakistan after they left the country resentful,”

He supported the team, saying, “First of all, it is the team that played the final of the Asia Cup. Additionally, this team has routed India in the Asia Cup.”

he observed He also questioned if the group merited some latitude.

The PCB president went on to explain that he makes an effort to convey to Babar Azam that he must triumph in every game. I beg Babar Azam to continue applying pressure to him because cricket fans have very short memories.

In response to a question about seating at the stadium, he noted that because the import of new chairs has been put on hold, the spectators are currently using the caterer’s chairs.

He asserted that the controversy surrounding bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was unnecessary and questioned how anyone could suggest that we would not care for our athlete.

Shaheen, he claimed, is receiving treatment in England. He added that the PCB is also caring for Rizwan and is sending Fakhar to England for rehabilitation.

Shaheen would be a member of the Pakistan World Cup team, he declared.

Ramiz Raja emphasized the importance of supporting the squad in response to a query regarding the former cricketers’ criticism of the team selection. But he added that there is no harm in ex-players having various views on the team’s composition.

