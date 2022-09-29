Advertisement
  Ramiz Raja feels army's Chaklala Cricket Ground benefits youth
Ramiz Raja feels army's Chaklala Cricket Ground benefits youth

  • Chaklala Cricket Ground will serve the youth of twin cities of Pindi and Islamabad.
  • The ground was recently opened by Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman.
  • Praised the construction of a cutting-edge cricket stadium on Twitter.
Ramiz Raja, Chairman PCB, feels youth of twin towns of Pindi and Islamabad will benefit from recently opened Army’s Chaklala Cricket Ground.

Ramiz Raja praised the construction of a cutting-edge cricket stadium on Twitter.

“Now if that facility is not inviting for budding cricketers what else would be. Chaklala Cricket Ground will serve the youth of twin cities of Pindi and Islamabad,” PCB chairman wrote.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) inaugurated newly renovated 501 Central Workshop Cricket Ground named as Chaklala Ground.

The sports ground will be available to students and cricket clubs of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to promote the game of cricket and provide healthy sports environment.

COAS appreciated the efforts of Rawalpindi Corps for renovating the old cricket ground and providing an excellent cricketing facility for the city.

