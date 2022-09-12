Ramiz Raja highlights Pakistan’s certain areas

Pakistan lost yet another Asia cup title.

Few changes to be made in the squad.

England will tour Pakistan after 17 years.

Ramiz Raja has said the Men in Green players couldn’t find the right rhythm as Sri Lanka beat them by 23 runs in the final of the Asia Cup.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja likewise alerted that Pakistan hitters need to play spin well in the middle overs and hope to peruse the spinners out of the hand.

“Our batting couldn’t find the right rhythm as well. I think the important thing is that we have to play spin well. As long as we don’t pick the spinners out of the hand, I think it will put pressure on us,” he added.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s unbeaten 71 and Wanindu Hasaranga’s key contributions with both bat and ball terminated Sri Lanka to their 6th Asia Cup title.

Pace bowler Pramod Madushan (4-34) and Hasaranga (3-27) shared seven wickets to bowl out Pakistan for 147 while pursuing 171 in Dubai.

“Winning and losing is part of the game, I think it is important to understand this. And the other thing is that catches were dropped,” said Ramiz while addressing the reporters outside Dubai Cricket Stadium.

In the mean time, Ramiz is sure about Pakistan’s chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia.

“I think this side is capable of winning the World Cup, I think this total was a bit hard to chase down for the final. We should keep on fighting, stay competitive and we will win big matches inshallah.

“Look we made it to the final, it is a big effort. In T20s, if 3-4 overs don’t go as you want, I think it creates a lot of pressure. But like I said, fans own this team and I think after a long time we have found a team which we can market and follow,” he added.

Pakistan will play against England in a seven-match T20I series at home. First T20I will be played on September 20 at National Stadium, Karachi.

