Ramiz Raja says we have worked hard for this series

Ramiz spoke with the media after arriving at the National Stadium Karachi to watch the opening Twenty20 games of the seven-match series between Pakistan and England. He claimed that the PCB put a lot of effort into effectively welcoming the team after an almost 17-year absence.

“This is an important series for the preparation of the World Cup. We tried to bring England back when they were frowned upon and withdrew from the tour, we made it possible with great efforts,” stated Ramiz.

The PCB chairman went on to discuss the national team’s performances and disclosed that he had instructed Pakistan’s captain for all formats, Babar Azam, to attempt to win every game in order to please the cricket community.

“First of all, remember that we played the final of the Asia Cup and also beat India. Give this team some room to make errors,” said Ramiz.

“I tell Babar Azam the same thing, saying that supporters have short memories and that you must win every game to win their favour,” he maintained.

It is pertinent to mention here that England set foot in Pakistan to partake in the historic T20I series after a gap of almost 17 years. The side withdrew from their scheduled tour last year following the abandonment of the tour of New Zealand.

When asked about Shaheen Shah Afridi on recovering from his injury from his own convenience chairmen PCB Ramiz Raja said, “Talking about Shaheen Shah Afridi how can we leave our players in certain situations, Shaheen Shah Afridi is currently in England for his rehab and we are also sending Fakhar Zaman for his rehab.”

“This issue is being made controversial without any reason,” said Chairman PCB.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi is in the squad for the upcoming T20 world cup in Australia. Former players should support out team in certain situations.” says Ramiz Raja

Also Read Richard Dawson to miss T20 series due to injury Richard Dawson was injured during England's training session in Karachi on Saturday....