Ramiz Raja urges fans to give some space to Babar Azam and team.

The PCB head appeared pleased with the recent performance of the Pakistani side.

Raja clarified commotion surrounding Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ongoing rehabilitation

KARACHI: Ramiz Raja, the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), pleaded with spectators to give Babar Azam and co. some room.

The PCB head appeared pleased with the recent performance of the Pakistani side and asks fans to overlook a few lapses in judgment.

“This team competed in the Asia Cup final and defeated India, so they deserve some grace. Failure to perform well in one or two games should be conceded, “said Raja.

After Pakistan’s team fell to Sri Lanka in the 2022 T20 Asia Cup final, fans criticized them.

“I used to tell Babar that fans have poor memory. To keep them intact, you must win every game “explained he.

Concerning Shaheen Shah Afridi

Raja clarified the commotion surrounding Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ongoing rehabilitation in London once more.

He retorted, “I don’t see how people can suggest that we don’t care for our athletes. “We cannot possibly consider abandoning our players. Shaheen and Fakhar are present, and we are caring for them “Added he.

Shaheen is doing well, and the PCB president assured everyone that he will be available for the T20 World Cup.

Shahid Khan Afridi, a former flashy all-rounder, alleged last week that PCB had not given Shaheen financial support for rehabilitation. Shahid’s remarks provoked criticism on social media, which compelled PCB to provide clarification.

