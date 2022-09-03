Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Asia cup, Patel in

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been controlled out.

The rest of the Asia Cup with a knee injury and will be supplanted.

By Axar Patel, holders India said on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja, who played the two India’s matches in the competition, experienced a right knee injury, Indian board secretary Jay Shah said.

Patel, a left-arm turn bowling all-rounder like Jadeja, was one of the backup players.

India cruised into the Super Four phase of the Twenty20 competition with triumphs against Pakistan and Hong Kong.

India will trust Jadeja will be fit before they start their Twenty20 World Cup crusade with an Oct. 23 blockbuster against chief adversaries Pakistan in Melbourne.

Jadeja was a critical entertainer in both of India’s matches at the Asia Cup up to this point. Against Pakistan, he bowled two prudent overs prior to being elevated to No. 4 in India’s pursuit of 148, explicitly since he was the main left-hand hitter in India’s best seven.

He controlled India towards triumph with a 29-ball 35, and guaranteed that Pakistan kept down left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz’s fourth over until the last over of the match. Against Hong Kong, he excused top-scorer Babar Hayat and just offered 15 runs in his four overs.

Axar is a comparative player to Jadeja, batting left-gave and bowling prudent left-arm turn, and has filled in for the senior allrounder on many events. Be that as it may, given the significance of Jadeja’s job, how well Axar spaces into it very well may be critical to India’s advancement through the Super 4s phase of the Asia Cup and then some.

Among the three backup players – Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar are the others – just Chahar has been in Dubai, preparing with the group. Axar will fly in on Friday night to join the group.

