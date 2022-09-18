Reece Topley ruled out of 1st T20 against Pakistan, Source

Reece Topley, a fast bowler for England.

Will not play in the opening Twenty20 International.

Against Pakistan owing to an ankle ailment.

Advertisement

Reece Topley has reportedly been experiencing some minor ankle soreness and won’t play for England in the opening T20I match.

The seven-match series on Tuesday at National Stadium, according to reports.

The official announcement regarding this hasn’t yet been made.

During the 2018 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia as well as the upcoming visit to Pakistan, the left-arm pacer is a vital component of England’s deadly bowling attack.

Jos Buttler, the captain of England, had already stated that he would be unavailable for the first few games, but he is expected to return for the Lahore leg of the tour.

It is important to note that England will play Pakistan for the first time in seven Twenty20 Internationals from September 20 to October 2. The first four games of the series will be played at National Stadium in Karachi, with the remaining games taking place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Advertisement

The nation is being visited by England for the first time in over 17 years.

Also Read Adil Rashid anticipates intense rivalry among the squads Adil Rashid, an English cricketer, thinks that visiting Pakistan. Before competing in... Advertisement Advertisement