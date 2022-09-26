Referee Mathieu Raynal takes ‘100% responsibility’ for Australia-New Zealand decision

Australia’s Nic White speaks with French referee Mathieu Raynal (L) after a controversial decision during the Rugby Championship match between Australia and New Zealand in Melbourne on September 15, 2022 – AFP

The referee penalized Bernard Foley for wasting time in the closing stages of the Bledisloe Cup match.

Wallabies fly-half claimed he could not hear his own coach’s on-field instructions.

The 41-year-old was named a referee of the season for French rugby.

Advertisement

Monday, referee Mathieu Raynal stated that he took “100% responsibility” for the contentious decision made at the conclusion of the first Test between Australia and New Zealand this month.

On September 15, Frenchman Raynal penalized Wallabies fly-half Bernard Foley for wasting time in the final minute of their loss to the All Blacks in Melbourne.

The hosts led by three points in the opening Bledisloe Cup match before conceding a late try and losing.

Raynal told reporters, upon being named a referee of the season for French rugby, “I take total responsibility for what I did, 100%.”

“I had a necessary reason for making the decision even if it was a strong one which caused people to talk.

“I try to do what is the most fair. That’s at the heart of my job.

Advertisement

“Sometimes it creates tensions, frustrations, arguments but I take responsibility over what I do,” the 41-year-old added.

Foley claimed immediately after the game that he was unable to hear Raynal’s on-field instructions at the 56,000-seat Marvel Stadium.

“I told a player five times to kick the ball to touch. I couldn’t do otherwise,” Raynal said.

“It’s not me who decided to make the decision, it was the player who forced me to make it,” he added.

Australia coach Dave Rennie slammed the decision saying he had “never seen a call like that, at any level”.

“I had a discussion with him which was very sincere and honest,” Raynal said.

Advertisement

“He was satisfied by the refereeing during the entirety of the match. Obviously we didn’t agree on the final decision.

“I can guarantee we had a calm conversation,” he added.

On Saturday, Raynal served as an assistant referee as New Zealand defeated Australia to win The Rugby Championship.

“To be honest I deleted newspaper and social media applications.

“I had just CandyCrush and the clock on my phone.

“I didn’t follow what happened.

Advertisement

“To keep my head, it was the best thing to do to keep focussed on the second match. My job finishes once I leave the field,” he added.