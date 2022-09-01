Remember young cricket fan who received heartfelt letter from Pakistan skipper Babar Azam?

Haroon Suria sent a handwritten letter to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam last year.

The boy wrote that he was “very proud” of the team and that he loves Babar.

He also said he wanted to be captain one day and win the T20 World Cup.

Remember the young cricket fan who sent a handwritten letter to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam praising the team’s performance against Australia last year? Babar Azam wrote back in a heartwarming way.

Well, Haroon Suria’s dream came true when he met the national cricket team and his favourite player, Babar Azam, in the United Arab Emirates.

Alina Shigri, a journalist, posted Suria’s letter on social media, and she has now posted photos of him with the cricket stars.

The fan got a bat and a T-shirt signed by Babar Azam and the Men in Green “as promised by the Pakistan Cricket Board.”

Advertisement Babar Azam makes a little fan’s dream come true ~ ‘Future Captain’ Haroon Suria who wrote a letter to @babarazam258 last year lauding the team’s performance against Australia, meets Pakistani Cricket Team & gets autographs of his fave team as promised 🤩 @TheRealPCB @mmsuria pic.twitter.com/rTpQf0Ij6G — Alina Shigri (@alinashigri) September 1, 2022

Last year, Suria sent a handwritten letter to the Pakistan team. The letter had a special request and a separate note for the captain.

In his letter, Suria said he was “very proud” of the team and that he loves Babar, whose jersey number, 56, is written at the top of the page.

Haroon said that the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final against Australia was like an emotional roller coaster. At the beginning, he felt proud and thought Pakistan would win. “Then in the middle I felt [nervous], and at the end I was scared and frightened,” he said.

The boy said that he wanted to be the team captain someday. “InshaAllah in the future I will be captain and I will make sure to invite all of your team to my team. We will go to the finals and win,” he wrote.

