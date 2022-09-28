Retirements of Serena Williams & Roger Federer upset their fans.

Team sports are typically thought to need undivided attention traveling great distances.

Tennis players have not typically been linked with such declarations of loyalty and devotion.

Retirements of Serena Williams & Roger Federer upset their fans. Team sports are typically thought to need undivided attention traveling great distances to see your heroes and standing with them in good times and bad.

Tennis players have not typically been linked with such declarations of loyalty and devotion. Although they both announced their retirements this month, Serena Williams and Roger Federer have garnered more fan loyalty than most.

And it seemed appropriate that two people who shared era-defining parallel careers and were born 49 days apart called it a day within weeks of one another.

“It’s impossible to replace these two players. John McEnroe, another great tennis player, remarked, “I don’t think there is any question about that.

In the midst of tearful emotions at the US Open, Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion who turned 41 this week, waved goodbye.

At the Laver Cup in London three weeks later, Federer, a 41-year-old 20-time major champion, performed the same action.



Both events were filled with formality, joy, and introspection. But above all, love.

Their extraordinary performance on the court, as well as their personalities and star quality, are partly responsible for the adulation.

Without a doubt, there will be a significant hole to fill, according to Merrick Hayden, general director of Revolution’s London office, an international sports marketing agency. Tennis is similar to other sports in that once you get involved, you’re involved forever.

“However, some people will leave the group.

There is no doubt that some people won’t get up at three in the morning to watch matches, and they might not schedule holidays around tennis as they used to.

Many supporters were sporting Serena T-shirts outside Arthur Ashe Stadium prior to all of Williams’ matches in New York, paying honor to a player who has served as a major inspiration, particularly for African-American women.

“Serena.” was one of the printed slogans. The Female. “Unapologetic Greatness,” “The Myth,” and “The Legend.” Others merely uttered “GOAT.”

At the O2 Arena, Federer’s commitment was palpable.

The Fed Heads were a red and white color scheme, arriving from countries such as Switzerland, Japan, Greece, Poland, Thailand, and India.

Even homemade earrings, hats, T-shirts, scarves, and flags. And nearly all of them bore the same set of initials: RF.

Tennis won’t be the same without Federer, according to mother and daughter Kaori and Sakiko Hosokawa, who traveled from a region close to Tokyo.

Roger, according to Kaori, “makes my life really pleasant and valuable.” “I started watching tennis because of him.”

Others asserted that without the superstar duo, they would watch less tennis.

Serena and Venus are the only reason I follow tennis, according to Houston, Texas resident and Williams aficionado Jennifer Chenier.

Many people made expensive, long-distance trips to New York and London to see their idol for the last time.

The initial supply of Federer’s farewell tickets ranged in price from £40 to £510. Following the announcement of his retirement, some of the golden tickets were being sold for more than £1,000 each on resale sites.

One of the dreamers willing to spend a lot of money to attend was East Midlands resident Alex Gough, a self-described “die-hard” Federer enthusiast.

£600 was lost from his wallet due to one ticket.

“For the first 48 hours, I questioned whether I had overspent,” he admitted. “Despite numerous trips to Wimbledon, I had never been able to catch Federer in action since he played on a different day or on a different court.

“It was the saloon of last resort. It was completely worthwhile.

The wealthy travelers also spend money on airfare, lodging, meals, and a variety of high-end goods.

The Federer and Williams-fueled money sinkhole represents yet another enormous need that the tennis industry must fill.

Numerous subcategories of the global sports market, such as sponsorship, broadcast rights, and branding, work together to produce and market items, such as tennis tours, competitions, or individual players.

In any case, Federer and Williams increase attendance at sporting events and in front of television audiences, generating revenue for the industry.

Federer and Williams have transcended tennis as a sport and given it a level of interest and attention that would not have been possible without their participation, according to sports finance expert Kieran Maguire, who works at the University of Liverpool. “Federer and Williams are brands in their own right,” he added.

“Sponsors have benefited from endorsement arrangements with both players because of their grace, flair, humor, and comments.

Additionally, because “Serena/Roger is playing” and both players are box office draws in terms of attendance and viewership figures, tournament organizers have been able to negotiate better terms with broadcasters and commercial partners.

Sports will always find new stars, according to McEnroe, who was one of the sport’s biggest names in the 1980s due to his explosive style on the court.

The American, who was sought out by Nike and branded as the “bad boy” of tennis, said: “Tennis carries on no matter what, and we have witnessed that in every sport over time.”

There is a chance to advertise these young children in a way that hasn’t, in my opinion, been successful previously.



The ATP has long predicted that Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will be its next big star. This month, he won the US Open and made history by becoming the first male adolescent to hold the top spot in the world rankings

Iga Swiatek of Poland has been the dominant player on the WTA side in 2022, and as part of her efforts to increase her international appeal, she appeared on a Times Square billboard during the US Open.

The 2021 US Open champion from Britain Emma Raducanu, the four-time major champion from Japan Naomi Osaka, the 18-year-old American Coco Gauff, and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas have all drawn a lot of attention and may one day become household names.

Every period has its own heroes, and every era believes that its heroes will outlive its own. But a brand-new crop of superstars always emerges, said Hayden.

Social media is currently the main motivator for marketing this new breed, which comes as no surprise.

“That occurs in two different ways. The first is through pure athletic achievement, but that must be compatible with their way of life and social context. Marcus Rashford of England’s football team and George Russell of Formula One are two good instances of that.

The players, competitions, and sponsors of a sport must all work together to make that happen. It is mutualistic.

The ATP and WTA are hoping that a Netflix access-all-areas documentary featuring Matteo Berrettini, the Wimbledon runner-up in 2021, can produce new stars and introduce the sport to new fans.

The 26-year-old Italian claimed that Roger introduced tennis to individuals who had probably never seen it before.

“However, I believe that younger players like myself and any players who are better than me, like Carlos Alcaraz, who is enjoying an incredible season, shouldn’t feel that type of pressure.

Everyone should be proud of what they’re doing, in my opinion, and you have your own road to follow.

Federer rejects worries that tennis will suffer without him and Williams and says he plans to be involved in the sport in an unspecified role.

He maintains that “the game is brilliant.” When Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi retired, “everyone assumed the same thing, then our generation arrived.”

