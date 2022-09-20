Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Richard Dawson to miss T20 series due to injury

Richard Dawson to miss T20 series due to injury

Articles
Advertisement
Richard Dawson to miss T20 series due to injury

Richard Dawson to miss T20 series due to injury

Advertisement
  • Richard Dawson was injured during England’s training session in Karachi on Saturday.
  • The assistant coach will not be able to continue the Pakistan tour of the T20I series.
  • Replacement coach for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be announced at a later stage.
Advertisement

Richard Dawson, assistant coach of England, will be unable to finish T20I series against Pakistan after suffering groyne injury on Saturday.

During England’s pre-series practice at the Karachi National Stadium, Dawson suffered an injury.

After evaluation, the assistant coach won’t take part in the competition. On Wednesday, he will go for the United Kingdom.

A replacement coach for the Men’s T20 World Cup of the International Cricket Council (ICC) will be revealed later.

Today (Tuesday) at 7:30 p.m., Pakistan will play the England side in the opening match of the T20I series.

Advertisement

Also Read

England, Pakistan will use T20 series for World Cup preparation
England, Pakistan will use T20 series for World Cup preparation

On Tuesday, England will begin their first trip of Pakistan in 17...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story