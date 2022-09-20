Richard Dawson to miss T20 series due to injury

Richard Dawson was injured during England’s training session in Karachi on Saturday.

Richard Dawson, assistant coach of England, will be unable to finish T20I series against Pakistan after suffering groyne injury on Saturday.

During England’s pre-series practice at the Karachi National Stadium, Dawson suffered an injury.

After evaluation, the assistant coach won’t take part in the competition. On Wednesday, he will go for the United Kingdom.

A replacement coach for the Men’s T20 World Cup of the International Cricket Council (ICC) will be revealed later.

Today (Tuesday) at 7:30 p.m., Pakistan will play the England side in the opening match of the T20I series.

Today (Tuesday) at 7:30 p.m., Pakistan will play the England side in the opening match of the T20I series.