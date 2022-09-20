Ricky Ponting doubts if Virat Kohli can beat Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 centuries record.

Kohli scored his 71st century against Afghanistan.

Ponting vocally supported Kohli throughout his unproductive streak.

Advertisement

Ricky Ponting , a former captain of Australia, is unsure whether Indian batsman Virat Kohli can surpass cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 hundreds.

After a 1,020 year break, Kohli scored his 71st century against Afghanistan in the recently ended Asia Cup, matching Ponting’s previous mark of 71 centuries.

Regarding Kohli’s track record, Ponting remarked in an interview for the most recent episode of The ICC Review, “It was just a matter of time.”

Ponting vocally supported Kohli throughout his unproductive streak, in contrast to many other ex-players who urged his dismissal.

The topic of whether Kohli can surpass Tendulkar’s record now that he has tied for the second-highest international century total.

Ponting responded when asked if he might surpass Tendulkar’s total, “If you had asked me three years ago, I’d have answered definitely.” “But given how much things has slowed down, I still believe he can achieve it; there’s no question about that.

Advertisement

“I still believe that he has a number of years ahead of him, but I suppose that it’s a lot to still be 30 international hundreds behind. For the next three to four years, that translates to five or six Test hundreds annually. If you add a few one-day matches and perhaps a T20 match here and there.”

“Look, I’ll never say never with Virat because you know how hungry and determined he is to succeed once he gets into a groove. I’ll never say never, that much is certain.”

Also Read Anushka Sharma is heartbroken to see Virat Kohli off to T20I series It's safe to say that Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat...