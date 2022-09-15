Ricky Steamboat is returning to the ring

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is.

Returning once again into the ring once again.

Ricky Steamboat is scheduled to wrestle for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Dorton Field.

His rival at the show was not reported.

“Ricky Steamboat is one of the greatest all-time, and we’re excited to bring a legend back to the ring,” Big Time Wrestling co-owner Steve Perkins told Sport Illustrated on Thursday. “Interest will be high, and ticket sales will begin today.”

The last time Steamboat competed in professional wrestling was in a tag team bout in 2010 against Caylen Croft and Trent Barreta of The Dude busters.

At a WWE home show in 2009, he faced Drew McIntyre in his final singles contest.

At WrestleMania 25 in 2009, Steamboat made his first appearance in the ring in 15 years. He competed against Chris Jericho in a three-on-one handicap elimination match with Roddy Piper and Jimmy Snuka.

Fans and WWE employees complimented Steamboat’s performance so highly that it resulted in a singles bout versus Jericho later that month at the Backlash pay-per-view. Due to a back problem, Steamboat had already retired in 1994.

In July at Starr cast V, Steamboat declined to compete in Ric Flair’s final match. Rather than facing Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal alone, Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade.

